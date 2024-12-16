Kessler Foundation scientist receives grant for fall prevention research in older adults

Kiran Karunakaran, PhD, research scientist in the Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering and director of the Balance Assessment and Training Laboratory at Kessler Foundation, has been awarded a three-year grant for $599,998 from the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research (NIDILRR). The funding will support her research on using cognitive, integrated motor training to improve gait and balance and reduce falls in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. The study is in collaboration with Sergei Adamovich, PhD, and Soha Saleh, PhD, of New Jersey Institute of Technology and Rutgers University, respectively.

Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide. Older adults with mild cognitive impairment are at a heightened risk of falls, with potentially graver outcomes. The goal of this study is to improve balance and gait to reduce fall risk and facilitate improved quality of life and healthy aging through novel, personalized, cognitive-integrated motor training.

Aging and cognitive impairment affect the sensorimotor function, leading to balance and gait deficits, including decreased walking speed, control and coordination. Ultimately, these impairments lead to falls and limited community participation. Evidence suggests that training programs targeting motor and cognition together may be a better approach. Our objective is to increase the cognitive effort required to perform motor tasks in a game-playing setting using virtual reality and/or mixed reality (VR/MR) to improve functional gait and balance in older adults with mild cognitive impairment."

Kiran Karunakaran, PhD, research scientist in the Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering and director of the Balance Assessment and Training Laboratory at Kessler Foundation

The study comprehensively compares the effects of four weeks of personalized cognitive-motor VR/MR standard-of-care training using functional, biomechanical, neurophysiological, cognitive, physical activity, and community ambulation measures.

