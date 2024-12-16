Yeast proteins show promise as natural emulsifiers in daily products

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityDec 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Mention emulsifiers and many people might be unaware what they are used for, but they are present in many daily products, from food to cosmetics. They keep substances that don't usually mix, like water and oil, from separating and are either synthetically made or derived from milk, eggs, and soybeans, which are known as major food allergens. Thus, Osaka Metropolitan University researchers are looking at yeast proteins as emulsifiers.

A research group led by Graduate School of Engineering Professor Masayuki Azuma and Associate Professor Yoshihiro Ojima previously showed that three yeast cell wall proteins (Gas1, Gas3, and Gas5) have high emulsifying activity. However, they are strongly bound and anchored to the cell wall, so this time they found emulsifying proteins that can be easily freed from the yeast.

Of these proteins, Fba1 showed the strongest emulsifying action. On the cell surface there also reportedly exists the protein Tdh2, which in the experiments displayed properties as strong as that of Fba1 and comparable to that of casein, a commercial emulsifier usually derived from milk.

The identification of the major emulsifying proteins in yeast cell wall components is expected to promote the use of these yeast extracts. By increasing the productivity of the identified proteins, we expect that they can be applied as purified emulsifying proteins."

Professor Masayuki Azuma, Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka Metropolitan University

 The findings were published in Food Hydrocolloids.

 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Saito, D., et al. (2024). Yeast cell wall-derived proteins: identification and characterization as food emulsifiers. Food Hydrocolloids. doi.org/10.1016/j.foodhyd.2024.110746.

Posted in: Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

TTUHSC researcher to uncover mechanisms that regulate gene expression in Alzheimer's disease
Peptidomimetics as a new strategy to modulate Aurora-A and combat cancer
Higher plant-based protein intake linked to lower heart disease risk
Single mutation in (HPAI) H5N1 influenza virus could increase human transmission risk
New computational pipeline identifies key biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease
Replacing carbohydrates with protein and fat improves cholesterol profiles in type 2 diabetes
Serum protein panel test can help identify cardiomyopathy risk in childhood cancer survivors
More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
SARS-CoV-2 spike protein found lingering in brain regions