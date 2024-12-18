New molecular imaging agent can accurately identify crucial cancer biomarker

A new molecular imaging agent can accurately identify a crucial biomarker found among many different types of cancer. Precise visualization of the trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (Trop2) biomarker can provide physicians with valuable insights for diagnosis, development of a personalized treatment plan, and response assessment. This research was published in the December issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.



Trop2 has garnered interest among cancer researchers recently due to the significant role it plays in cell self-renewal, proliferation, transformation, and organ development. It is commonly found in triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and non–small cell lung cancer, among other solid tumors.

Trop2 is an emerging biomarker for developing next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic agents for solid tumors and has the potential to be a game-changer for cancer treatment. However, efficiently visualizing Trop2 expression and selecting patients who might benefit from Trop2-targeted therapies is a clinical challenge." Weijun Wei, MD, PhD, associate research professor in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Renji Hospital School of Medicine at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China

To further the research on Trop2, Wei and colleagues developed two novel Trop2-targeted radiotracers: 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 and 18F-AlF-RESCA-RT4. Preclinical imaging and blocking studies were performed on tumor-bearing mice to determine safety and efficacy. A pilot clinical trial including three patients with suspected lung cancer was also conducted. This trial included a head-to-head comparison of PET/CT imaging with 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4, 18F-AlF-RESCA-RT4, and a previously developed radiotracer, 68Ga-NOTA-T4.



Prominent tumor uptake was observed with both 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 and 18F-AlF-RESCA-RT4, however the latter showed substantially reduced kidney accumulation. In the clinical trial's head-to-head comparison, 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 performed best. Initial 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 immuno-PET/CT imaging demonstrated the ability to visualize Trop2 expression in suspected lung cancer patients; it was also able to differentiate lung inflammation, such as tuberculosis, from cancer.



"PET imaging with 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 will allow physicians to identify patients with Trop2-positive tumors so they can receive Trop2-targeted treatments," noted Wei. "This is the cornerstone of precision medicine: selecting the right treatment for the right patient."