New molecular imaging agent can accurately identify crucial cancer biomarker

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular ImagingDec 18 2024

A new molecular imaging agent can accurately identify a crucial biomarker found among many different types of cancer. Precise visualization of the trophoblast cell surface antigen 2 (Trop2) biomarker can provide physicians with valuable insights for diagnosis, development of a personalized treatment plan, and response assessment. This research was published in the December issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine.

Trop2 has garnered interest among cancer researchers recently due to the significant role it plays in cell self-renewal, proliferation, transformation, and organ development. It is commonly found in triple-negative breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric carcinoma, pancreatic cancer, and non–small cell lung cancer, among other solid tumors.

Trop2 is an emerging biomarker for developing next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic agents for solid tumors and has the potential to be a game-changer for cancer treatment. However, efficiently visualizing Trop2 expression and selecting patients who might benefit from Trop2-targeted therapies is a clinical challenge."

Weijun Wei, MD, PhD, associate research professor in the Department of Nuclear Medicine at Renji Hospital School of Medicine at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China

To further the research on Trop2, Wei and colleagues developed two novel Trop2-targeted radiotracers: 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 and 18F-AlF-RESCA-RT4. Preclinical imaging and blocking studies were performed on tumor-bearing mice to determine safety and efficacy. A pilot clinical trial including three patients with suspected lung cancer was also conducted. This trial included a head-to-head comparison of PET/CT imaging with 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4, 18F-AlF-RESCA-RT4, and a previously developed radiotracer, 68Ga-NOTA-T4.

Prominent tumor uptake was observed with both 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 and 18F-AlF-RESCA-RT4, however the latter showed substantially reduced kidney accumulation. In the clinical trial's head-to-head comparison, 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 performed best. Initial 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 immuno-PET/CT imaging demonstrated the ability to visualize Trop2 expression in suspected lung cancer patients; it was also able to differentiate lung inflammation, such as tuberculosis, from cancer.

"PET imaging with 18F-AlF-RESCA-T4 will allow physicians to identify patients with Trop2-positive tumors so they can receive Trop2-targeted treatments," noted Wei. "This is the cornerstone of precision medicine: selecting the right treatment for the right patient."

Source:

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging

Journal reference:

Huang, W., et al. (2024). Immuno-PET/CT Imaging of Trop2 with [18F]AlF-RESCA-T4 Differentiates Lung Cancer from Inflammation. Journal of Nuclear Medicine. doi.org/10.2967/jnumed.124.268751.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Global study reveals shifting trends in ovarian cancer incidence by subtype and region
Multi-omic profiling sheds light on chemo-immunotherapy resistance in lung cancer
Dietary adjustments may help control prostate cancer in men undergoing active surveillance
Lipid imbalances hold the key to chronic inflammation in colon cancer
Targeted gene therapy shuts down cancer cells' energy centers
Study unveils key mechanism behind prostate cancer's uncontrolled growth
Machine learning model predicts CDK4/6 inhibitor effectiveness in metastatic breast cancer
Metastatic breast cancer rates surge across U.S. women, exposing disparities and pandemic impacts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Australian research unlocks new path for cancer immunotherapy