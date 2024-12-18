Research shows link between socioeconomic status and cancer life expectancy

Despite significant progress in cancer treatments, the benefits are not experienced equally across different socioeconomic groups. Patients in lower-income areas face more challenges in accessing timely diagnoses, effective treatments, and post-cancer support. This ongoing disparity suggests that factors like healthcare access and treatment quality are crucial to patient survival. Based on these challenges, there is a strong need for further research into the relationship between socioeconomic status and cancer outcomes to guide policies aimed at reducing these inequalities.



A new study (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0166) conducted by The Daffodil Centre (a joint venture betweenthe University of Sydney and Cancer Council NSW) in collaboration with Cancer Council Queensland, published in Cancer Biology & Medicine, highlights significant disparities in loss of life expectancy due to cancer diagnosis by area-level socioeconomic status. The research, analyzing data from over 422,000 cancer patients aged 50 to 89 diagnosed between 2001 and 2019, provides valuable insights into how socioeconomic factors affect life expectancy among cancer patients in New South Wales, Australia.



The study reveals a clear and concerning link between patients' area-level socioeconomic status and life expectancy after a cancer diagnosis. Among the 422,680 cancer patients analyzed, those from the most disadvantaged areas faced a greater loss in life expectancy compared to their more affluent counterparts. This gap was especially pronounced in cancers with higher survival rates, such as prostate and breast cancer. The research also found that the socioeconomic disparity was most evident among patients diagnosed at earlier cancer stages, further highlighting the importance of improving access to early detection, quality treatment and survivorship care. These findings emphasize the need for targeted interventions that address the disparities in healthcare access and improve survival outcomes for all people with cancer, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

Our findings clearly show that the battle against cancer is not just a matter of medical treatment; it's also about overcoming the challenges posed by socioeconomic inequalities. By prioritizing early detection and ensuring better access to treatments in underserved communities, we can significantly improve life expectancy and quality of life for cancer patients. This research calls on healthcare policymakers to incorporate equity into their cancer care strategies." Dr. Xue Qin Yu, principal investigator of the study

The findings of this study have significant implications for cancer care. To address the life expectancy gap, healthcare systems must focus on improving early detection and ensuring equitable access to treatment, particularly in underserved areas. Policymakers should direct resources to communities that are most affected, while healthcare providers must be equipped to deliver care tailored to the socioeconomic realities of their patients. The ultimate goal is not only to extend lives but to provide comprehensive support for all cancer patients, regardless of their economic status, to help them lead healthier lives post-diagnosis.