Improved diagnostic tools and early intervention crucial for autism’s global health burden

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Institute for Health Metrics and EvaluationDec 20 2024

A new global analysis reveals that an estimated 61.8 million people in 2021 were autistic -;equivalent to 1 in every 127 individuals. Conducted as part of the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021, the research identifies autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as one of the top ten causes of non-fatal health burden for youth under 20 years old.

Key findings reveal stark disparities: the global prevalence of ASD is significantly higher among males, at 1,065 cases per 100,000 males, almost double of global prevalence among females (508 per 100,000 females). Regions like High-Income Asia Pacific, including Japan, recorded the highest prevalence globally (1,560 per 100,000 people), while Tropical Latin America and Bangladesh reported the lowest. Despite differences in sex and region, autistic people are present globally across all age groups, with rising disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to population growth. 

These findings underscore the urgent need for early detection and sustained support for autistic individuals and their caregivers worldwide. Addressing the global health burden of ASD requires prioritizing resources for early detection programs, including improved diagnostic tools–particularly for adults and those in low and middle-income countries with limited access to care, caregiver support, and services tailored to the evolving needs of autistic individuals across their lifespans.

Improved geographic data coverage and targeted interventions for comorbidities and mortality risks, such as suicide, are essential steps in this effort. These findings provide a critical foundation for shaping policies and practices that enhance the quality of life for millions of autistic individuals worldwide.

Source:

 Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New model can explain neural and behavioral differences in autism spectrum disorder
Deletion of long non-coding RNA linked to rare neurodevelopmental disorder
Study highlights air pollution as key environmental factor in autism risk
Iron deficiency linked to restless sleep in ADHD and autism
Neuroimaging study reveals structural brain differences in children with autism
Study uncovers a previously unknown genetic link to autism spectrum disorder
Researchers create mini-brains to study autism and test new treatments
Study: Brain volume changes correlate with social behavior differences in psychiatric conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists discover gut microbiome differences in children with autism