Improved diagnostic tools and early intervention crucial for autism’s global health burden

A new global analysis reveals that an estimated 61.8 million people in 2021 were autistic -;equivalent to 1 in every 127 individuals. Conducted as part of the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021, the research identifies autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as one of the top ten causes of non-fatal health burden for youth under 20 years old.

Key findings reveal stark disparities: the global prevalence of ASD is significantly higher among males, at 1,065 cases per 100,000 males, almost double of global prevalence among females (508 per 100,000 females). Regions like High-Income Asia Pacific, including Japan, recorded the highest prevalence globally (1,560 per 100,000 people), while Tropical Latin America and Bangladesh reported the lowest. Despite differences in sex and region, autistic people are present globally across all age groups, with rising disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) due to population growth.

These findings underscore the urgent need for early detection and sustained support for autistic individuals and their caregivers worldwide. Addressing the global health burden of ASD requires prioritizing resources for early detection programs, including improved diagnostic tools–particularly for adults and those in low and middle-income countries with limited access to care, caregiver support, and services tailored to the evolving needs of autistic individuals across their lifespans.

Improved geographic data coverage and targeted interventions for comorbidities and mortality risks, such as suicide, are essential steps in this effort. These findings provide a critical foundation for shaping policies and practices that enhance the quality of life for millions of autistic individuals worldwide.