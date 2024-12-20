New research project aims to uncover molecular factors behind malaria’s deadliest strain

Nearly half the world's population lives in regions where malaria is endemic, with the parasite Plasmodium falciparum accounting for approximately 95% of malaria-related deaths globally. Now, a new research project funded by the National Institutes of Health and led by a malaria expert at the University of California, Riverside aims to uncover the molecular factors that govern gene regulation and chromatin organization in P. falciparum, with a particular focus on long non-coding RNAs, or lncRNAs.

Chromatin is a combination of DNA and proteins that makes up the chromosomes in the cells of humans and other higher organisms.

"Malaria is one of the deadliest infectious diseases worldwide and understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms that drive the severity of P. falciparum infections is critical to developing effective therapies," said Karine Le Roch, a professor of molecular, cell and systems biology and the principal investigator of the five-year grant of nearly $4 million.

LncRNAs are a class of RNA molecules that do not code for proteins but have been shown to play a crucial role in regulating gene expression and influencing biological processes such as cell differentiation, development, and disease progression. They help regulate gene activity by interacting with DNA, proteins, and other RNA molecules. Their specific roles in parasite biology and malaria pathogenesis remain poorly understood. Le Roch and her team will use state-of-the-art genome-wide and functional genomics techniques to explore how lncRNAs influence P. falciparum's lifecycle and its ability to evade immune responses.

We want to identify how lncRNAs contribute to the survival and transmission of P. falciparum, and whether targeting these molecules could lead to novel therapeutic strategies. If successful, our work could provide new avenues for drug development, offering hope for more effective treatments or vaccines to fight malaria." Karine Le Roch, Director of the UCR Center for Infectious Disease and Vector Research

The project's findings could enhance scientists' understanding of malaria biology and pave the way for targeted interventions that may disrupt the parasite's ability to develop resistance to existing treatments.

"We hope to provide insight into the intricate ways in which parasites regulate their genes during infection," Le Roch said.

Le Roch will be joined in the research by scientists at the Stowers Institutes for Medical Research, University of Georgia, University of Washington, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The title of the research project is "Deciphering the Role of Non-Coding RNA in Gene Regulation."