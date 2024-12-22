The power of the mind in weight loss and long-term success

Managing your MindDec 22 2024

2024 can easily be dubbed the year of Ozempic, but the negative effects of the now Holywood famous drug can heavily outweigh the positives in the long run. Really, what many of us need is the power of our mind to lose weight and keep it off for good.

Jane Shaw. Image Credit: Managing your Mind

With the new year looming, "I am going to get in shape in the new year" is a standard resolution.

2024 can easily be dubbed the year of Ozempic, but the negative effects of the now Holywood famous drug can heavily outweigh the positives in the long run. Really, what many of us need is the power of our mind to lose weight and keep it off for good, and just like training the rest of our body for optimal results, a weightloss coach could be the answer.

If it is time to lose weight and keep it off for good, without reliance on medications, like Ozempic, then you need to understand and eliminate your emotional overeating,"

Jane Shaw, certified weight loss coach

The good news is you can do this easily without feeling overwhelmed or using willpower, as anyone who has tried to diet knows it burns out over time.

According to Jane, the trick is learning how to differentiate between your physical hunger and your emotionally fuelled hunger and then learning practical and easy-to-use tools to eliminate emotional overeating from your life.

"These tools can be learned and mastered over a few weeks, and during this time, you can lose weight and gain a body and mind that knows how to keep the weight off for good."

Jane has helped numerous clients lose weight and says a five-week program can completely reframe your approach to weight loss not just for a few months but for a lifetime.

Managing your Mind

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
