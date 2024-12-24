New insights into the developmental trajectory of social behaviors in fragile X syndrome

Genomic PressDec 24 2024

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview, researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and Hirosaki University have uncovered critical new insights into the developmental trajectory of social behaviors in fragile X syndrome, the leading genetic cause of autism spectrum disorder.

The study, published in Genomic Psychiatry, demonstrates that treating pregnant mice with bumetanide - a drug that regulates chloride levels in neurons - can restore normal neonatal social communication patterns in newborn pups carrying the fragile X mutation. However, the same treatment unexpectedly reduced post-pubertal social interaction in both normal and fragile X mice.

Our findings reveal a fascinating dissociation between early social communication and later social behavior. While bumetanide effectively normalizes early social communication, its effects on post-pubertal social interaction suggest these behaviors may develop through different mechanisms or treatments may differentially impact neonatal and post-pubertal components of neurodevelopmental disorders."

Professor Noboru Hiroi, PhD, senior author of the study

The research team employed sophisticated computational analyses to track subtle changes in mouse pup vocalizations - their earliest form of social communication. They discovered specific patterns that could predict later social behavior, potentially opening new avenues for early intervention strategies.

"What makes this study particularly compelling is our use of a congenic mouse model, which allows us to attribute behavioral changes specifically to the fragile X mutation," explains Professor Kazuhiko Nakamura, MD, PhD, co-corresponding author. "This provides much clearer insights into the condition's underlying mechanisms."

The study's innovative approach revealed that:

• Specific vocalization patterns in newborn pups can predict their social behavior after puberty

• The effects of bumetanide treatment differ dramatically between early and later developmental stages

• Early intervention may have complex, stage-specific effects on social development

The findings raise intriguing questions for future research: Could different timing or dosing of bumetanide treatment preserve its beneficial early effects while avoiding later impacts? What molecular mechanisms explain the dissociation between early and late social behaviors?

These results could have important implications for treating neurodevelopmental disorders, suggesting that therapeutic strategies may need to be tailored to specific developmental windows.

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the Hirosaki Institute of Neuroscience, Japan.

The full Genomic Psychiatry peer-reviewed research article "Prepartum bumetanide treatment reverses altered neonatal social communication but nonspecifically reduces post-pubertal social behavior in a mouse model of fragile X syndrome," is available on 17 December 2024 in Genomic Psychiatry.

