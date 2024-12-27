Ozone therapy shows promise in treating sepsis-induced lung injury

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesDec 27 2024

Sepsis, a severe and often fatal complication of infection, is a leading cause of both ALI and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). These conditions, which are associated with high mortality rates, remain challenging to treat due to the lack of effective therapies. NETs play a central role in the progression of sepsis, as they are involved in trapping pathogens but can also trigger excessive inflammation, exacerbating lung injury. The complexity of sepsis-induced ALI, driven by the interplay among inflammation, immune dysregulation, and coagulation, calls for innovative therapeutic strategies to better manage this critical condition.

In a study (DOI: 10.7555/JBR.38.20240038) from Nanjing Medical University, researchers have made significant progress in this area. Published in the Journal of Biomedical Researchon November 28, 2024, the study details how medical ozone therapy targets the AMPK/SR-A1 axis to effectively clear NETs, significantly improving survival rates and lung function in mice suffering from sepsis-induced ALI. This work represents a critical step forward in the search for new treatments for this deadly condition.

The study provides an in-depth examination of the mechanisms behind ozone therapy's therapeutic effects on sepsis-induced ALI. Researchers discovered that ozone treatment reduced the formation of NETs, which was a key factor in the development of ALI. By activating the AMPK/SR-A1 pathway, ozone therapy enhanced the ability of macrophages to clear these harmful NETs, reducing inflammation and mitigating lung injury. The research also emphasizes the essential role of SR-A1: in knockout mice lacking SR-A1, ozone therapy failed to produce its protective effects, highlighting the receptor's critical role in mediating ozone's therapeutic impact. A comprehensive evaluation of lung function, blood flow, and protein levels further demonstrated the multifaceted benefits of ozone treatment, suggesting that it could become a valuable addition to existing therapies for sepsis-induced ALI.

Dr. Wen-Tao Liu, the principal investigator of the study, underscores the significance of these findings: Our research demonstrates that medical ozone therapy could dramatically improve the management of sepsis-induced ALI. By activating the AMPK/SR-A1 pathway, ozone therapy clears harmful NETs, restores immune balance, and reduces inflammation. This represents a promising new approach to critical care that could lead to better outcomes for patients suffering from sepsis.

The implications of this study are far-reaching. If subsequent research confirms these results in human trials, medical ozone therapy could become a viable and effective treatment for sepsis-induced lung injury, a condition currently with few treatment options. Ozone therapy's potential to improve survival and lung function could transform the management of sepsis, offering new hope for patients who face a bleak prognosis. As this promising therapy advances through further research, it may become a cornerstone in the fight against sepsis, reshaping how we treat this life-threatening condition.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

MicrosensDx collaborates with Imperial researchers to develop groundbreaking sepsis test
Breakthrough discovery could lead to effective vaccine for S. aureus
HNL Dimer as a promising biomarker for monitoring antibiotic treatment in sepsis
Half of sepsis patients face death within two years
Study reveals non-invasive technique for early detection of sepsis
Cordyceps sinensis shows promise in treating sepsis-associated acute kidney injury
Researchers identify 4-gene signature to predict neonatal sepsis before symptoms
New biomarker testing protocol could shorten antibiotic treatment for sepsis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI tool could revolutionize placenta examination and improve neonatal care