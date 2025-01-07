Younger adults face increasing risk of aggressive gastric cancer

Chinese Academy of SciencesJan 7 2025

Historically, gastric cancer has been a disease primarily affecting the elderly. However, emerging research indicates a dramatic change: younger adults are now increasingly at risk, with cases becoming more aggressive in this demographic. This shift poses new challenges for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, highlighting the urgent need to investigate environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors that may be driving this troubling trend.

A new study (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0159) published in Cancer Biology & Medicine by the National Cancer Center in China sheds light on the alarming rise of gastric cancer among younger adults. The study analyzes global, regional, and national data from 2003 to 2017, provides compelling evidence of a shift in the disease's epidemiology, with younger populations now bearing a growing burden of the illness.

The research draws from the GLOBOCAN 2022 database and CI5 volumesX-XII, revealing an estimated 968,000 new cases of gastric cancer and 660,000 deaths globally in 2022 alone. East Asia remains the epicenter of the disease. Males have higher mortality rates than women across all geographic regions.

A weak correlation emerges between the disease's incidence and the Human Development Index (HDI), asseveral Asian countries with high HDI experience higher rates of gastric cancer. Despite a global decline in overall gastric cancer cases, the study identifies a significant uptick in younger individuals, especially in certain countries in Europe, Oceania, and North America, which signal a shift in the epidemiology of the disease. Researchers suggest that this change in young generations may be linked to evolving lifestyle choices, dietary habits, and increasing obesity rates. These findings underscore the critical need for more targeted prevention strategies and early detection methods that address the specific risks facing younger populations.

Dr. Wanqing Chen, the lead researcher behind the study, underscores the urgent implications of these findings: "The rise of early-onset gastric cancer is not merely a medical issue—it is a global health crisis. This alarming trend demands immediate attention and action. Our research calls for the development of specialized prevention strategies aimed at younger populations, to curb the impact of this growing health threat on both individuals and healthcare systems."

The implications of this study extend far beyond academic research. It advocates for age-specific public health interventions, emphasizing the need for early detection and tailored prevention strategies that address the changing landscape of gastric cancer. By focusing on younger adults, these measures could help reduce late-stage diagnoses, improve patient outcomes, and ease the financial burden on healthcare systems worldwide. With targeted action, there is a real opportunity to reverse the rising tide of early-onset gastric cancer, potentially saving countless lives in the process.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Tan, N., et al. (2024). Global, regional, and national burden of early-onset gastric cancer. Cancer Biology and Medicine. doi.org/10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2024.0159.

