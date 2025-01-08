Study shows the impact of socioeconomic development on global cancer burden

Cancer remains a significant public health challenge, with the GLOBOCAN 2020 report estimating a staggering 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths globally. This burden is anticipated to escalate due to population growth, aging, and adoption of cancer-causing lifestyles and behaviors. The disparities in cancer burden between high human development index (HDI) countries and those with low to medium HDI are stark, with the latter projected to face a significant increase in cancer cases by 2040. To address these disparities and guide targeted prevention strategies, a secondary analysis of global cancer statistics was conducted, focusing on 36 types of cancer across 185 countries. The analysis aimed to evaluate disparities in cancer incidence, mortality, prevalence, and their relationships with HDI and gross national income (GNI), providing a comprehensive profile of the global cancer burden in 2020.

The analysis revealed that breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with lung cancer being the leading cause of cancer deaths. While high HDI regions reported the highest number of new cancer cases, the lowest mortality-to-prevalence (MPR) and mortality-to-incidence (MIR) ratios were observed in high-income countries in Northern America and Oceania. Conversely, the highest ratios were found in low HDI countries in Africa. The MPR and MIR, which reflect disease severity and healthcare quality, were high in males and older populations, indicating poorer prognosis in these demographics. High HDI and GNI were positively correlated with cancer incidence and mortality but negatively correlated with MPRs and MIRs, suggesting that socioeconomic development plays a crucial role in cancer outcomes.



The study underscored the need for tailored strategies to address the global cancer burden, emphasizing the importance of socioeconomic development in mitigating disparities. It highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, screening, and improved treatment, particularly in low and medium HDI countries. The findings also pointed to the need for universal health coverage and access to essential medicines, as well as the importance of policy measures to limit environmental carcinogen exposure and raise awareness through health education programs. The analysis serves as a call to action for governments and healthcare providers to implement targeted interventions to reduce the global cancer burden and improve outcomes for all populations.