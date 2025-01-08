Study shows the impact of socioeconomic development on global cancer burden

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsJan 8 2025

Cancer remains a significant public health challenge, with the GLOBOCAN 2020 report estimating a staggering 19.3 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer-related deaths globally. This burden is anticipated to escalate due to population growth, aging, and adoption of cancer-causing lifestyles and behaviors. The disparities in cancer burden between high human development index (HDI) countries and those with low to medium HDI are stark, with the latter projected to face a significant increase in cancer cases by 2040. To address these disparities and guide targeted prevention strategies, a secondary analysis of global cancer statistics was conducted, focusing on 36 types of cancer across 185 countries. The analysis aimed to evaluate disparities in cancer incidence, mortality, prevalence, and their relationships with HDI and gross national income (GNI), providing a comprehensive profile of the global cancer burden in 2020.

The analysis revealed that breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with lung cancer being the leading cause of cancer deaths. While high HDI regions reported the highest number of new cancer cases, the lowest mortality-to-prevalence (MPR) and mortality-to-incidence (MIR) ratios were observed in high-income countries in Northern America and Oceania. Conversely, the highest ratios were found in low HDI countries in Africa. The MPR and MIR, which reflect disease severity and healthcare quality, were high in males and older populations, indicating poorer prognosis in these demographics. High HDI and GNI were positively correlated with cancer incidence and mortality but negatively correlated with MPRs and MIRs, suggesting that socioeconomic development plays a crucial role in cancer outcomes.

The study underscored the need for tailored strategies to address the global cancer burden, emphasizing the importance of socioeconomic development in mitigating disparities. It highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, screening, and improved treatment, particularly in low and medium HDI countries. The findings also pointed to the need for universal health coverage and access to essential medicines, as well as the importance of policy measures to limit environmental carcinogen exposure and raise awareness through health education programs. The analysis serves as a call to action for governments and healthcare providers to implement targeted interventions to reduce the global cancer burden and improve outcomes for all populations.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Li, Q., et al. (2024). Disparities in 36 cancers across 185 countries: secondary analysis of global cancer statistics. Frontiers of Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11684-024-1058-6.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Persistent or increasing breast density linked to higher cancer risk
Metastatic breast cancer associated with higher risk of pre-existing cardiovascular disease
Advanced imaging technology detects undiagnosed metastases in high-risk prostate cancer
Study reveals major differences between human and mouse PD-1 in cancer research
Younger adults face increasing risk of aggressive gastric cancer
Topical immunotherapy clears precancerous skin lesions and reduces cancer risk
New immunotherapy shows long-term benefits in preventing squamous cell carcinoma
Scientists launch public resource to classify cancer subtypes for better diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies best imaging methods for evaluating brain tumor response in melanoma patients