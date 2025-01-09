Geneoscopy closes $105 M in series C funding round to power next-generation of gastrointestinal diagnostic tests

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Geneoscopy, Inc.Jan 9 2025

Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, today announced the closing of a Series C funding round raising $105 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories led the financing and was joined by Petrichor, Labcorp, Morningside Ventures, Lightchain Capital, NT Investments, Granger Management and Mercy Health, Tri Locum Partners, and others.

The capital raise positions the company to achieve key milestones, including the launch and commercialization of Geneoscopy’s at-home, stool-based colorectal cancer screening test, ColoSense. The funding also enables the company to continue investing in its innovative pipeline of diagnostic tests for inflammatory bowel disease, addressing a critical unmet medical need.

Geneoscopy’s novel platform for isolating human RNA from stool samples, combined with the high sensitivity and specificity of Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR) technology, allows for highly effective screening and detection of colorectal cancer. Further, Geneoscopy and Labcorp will work together to provide broad availability of ColoSense, enabling healthcare providers to conveniently order the test as part of their comprehensive screening programs.

This past year, we achieved many significant milestones, most notably FDA approval of ColoSense,”

Andrew Barnell, CEO and co-founder, Geneoscopy

“We are extremely pleased to secure this financing, which reflects investor confidence in the potential of our RNA technology to address unmet needs in colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease. This continued support will enable us to deliver innovative solutions that prioritize patient well-being and shape the future of gastrointestinal health.”

Norman Schwartz, CEO of Bio-Rad Laboratories, stated, “As a leader in clinical diagnostics and digital biology, Bio-Rad’s mission is to advance science and save lives by improving healthcare outcomes. Geneoscopy’s ColoSense screening test is designed for use with Bio-Rad’s QXDx ddPCR platform and demonstrates remarkable sensitivity in detecting colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas. With this investment, we look forward to supporting Geneoscopy’s development and commercialization efforts while advancing our Droplet Digital PCR platform as a foundational technology for oncology applications across the clinical diagnostics and translational research markets.”

Related Stories

Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer in the U.S., with incidence rates rising among populations under 50 years old. This alarming trend prompted the United States Preventive Services Task Force to lower the recommended age for initial screening to 45. Despite this change, millions of eligible people do not get screened due to a combination of factors such as limited access or avoidance of invasive procedures like colonoscopies. Following the successful Series C funding round, Geneoscopy is poised to address these challenges with ColoSense, a promising new tool that detects colorectal cancer early and accurately.

Geneoscopy’s CEO, Andrew Barnell, will present a company update and expand on plans for this funding round at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at 11:30 AM PST / 2:30 PM EST.

Source:

 Geneoscopy, Inc.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood count stability reveals new pathways to personalized care
Hidden culprit: Human metapneumovirus identified in severe adult pneumonia case
Heart medication may slow the progression of Huntington's disease
AI in medicine: Revolutionary tools, uncertain results
Subjective walking speed is a quick, equipment-free tool for identifying metabolic health risks
CDC study highlights growing tularemia threat in central U.S.
Capsule sponge test revolutionizes GERD diagnosis, reduces unnecessary endoscopies
Dual screening for liver fibrosis and retinopathy in type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-powered ECG model predicts heart disease risk with precision