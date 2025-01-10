New guidelines for correct use of biochemical indices of bone statuss published

The Joint International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) Working Group and the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry (IFCC) Committee on Bone Metabolism have published important updated guidelines for the correct use of biochemical indices of bone status. The position paper marks a significant advancement in bone health diagnostics and addresses longstanding challenges in research caused by inconsistent terminology, which has hindered data sharing, standardization, and collaborative progress.

The newly proposed term, "Bone Status Indices" (BSIs), offers a comprehensive framework to unify terminology and improve comparability across studies. Unlike previously used terms such as "bone turnover markers" or "metabolic markers of bone turnover," which focus on isolated aspects of bone metabolism, BSIs provide a holistic representation of bone status and integrate a wider array of factors-including structural elements, metabolic byproducts, enzymes, and regulatory molecules.

Professor Etienne Cavalier, Chair of the Joint IOF Working Group and IFCC Committee on Bone Metabolism, and Vice-Chair of the IOF Committee of Scientific Advisors, emphasized the transformative potential of the new standardized nomenclature:

"By adopting this unified nomenclature, researchers and clinicians can enhance communication, foster collaboration, ensure the accurate interpretation of findings and ensure consistent reporting. This step is vital for achieving a unified and comprehensive approach to bone status evaluation, benefiting patients and advancing the field of bone metabolism."

In the recent Editorial 'Standardization of the nomenclature of bone status indices: a milestone in diagnostic consistency and clarity', the authors urge all stakeholders to adopt the nomenclature consistently in their clinical practices and in published research and recommendations.

Professor Nicholas Harvey, co-author and President of the IOF, added:

"This position statement, jointly endorsed by the IOF and IFCC, represents the culmination of outstanding collaboration between experts from both organizations. We believe the standardized nomenclature will play a pivotal role in advancing the field and hope it is widely embraced by all stakeholders. By unifying clinical language and laboratory reporting, we have the opportunity to significantly enhance patient care and elevate the quality of bone health research worldwide."