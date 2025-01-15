College students gain new muscle, not fat during the holiday season

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
George Mason UniversityJan 15 2025

With the holidays behind us, many Americans are seeing the numbers on the scale go up a pound or two. In fact, data shows that many American midlife and older adults gain 1 to 1.5 pounds over the November through January holiday period. Though not harmful on its own, even a small amount of holiday weight gain in the form of fat can negatively affect health. People often fail to lose the extra weight, which leads to significant cumulative weight gain over the years and contributes to health concerns. 

Based on new research, we now know that college students gain the same amount of weight as older adults during the holiday season; however, they add new muscle not fat.

Obesity researcher Martin Binks, professor and chair of George Mason University's Department of Nutrition and Food Studies, was surprised by the findings of this breakthrough research.

The differences between college students' and older adults' weight gain highlights the importance of understanding weight and health in the context of major life stages and transitions across the lifespan. At this key transitional stage of life, the influence of the holiday season is uniquely different for college students than later in adulthood. It raises so many important scientific questions about what might be driving this."

Martin Binks, professor and chair of George Mason University's Department of Nutrition and Food Studies

Binks is interested in learning more about the reasons for this difference with future studies. 

Binks has been a metabolic disease scientist and clinician for over 20 years. He has assisted thousands of patients with behavioral pharmacologic and surgical weight loss, health and wellness, and quality of life improvement. He has been chair of George Mason's Department of Nutrition and Food Studies since August 2024. This publication is the result of a study that was conducted by undergraduate students who were guided by graduate students under Binks' mentorship. "Mentoring students in conducting impactful research is at the heart of my lifelong passion and is integral to the vision of George Mason's Nutrition and Food Studies department," says Binks. 

Related Stories

Obesity Science & Practice published "Holiday Weight Change in a US College Student Sample: A Prospective Observational Cohort Study" in January 2025. Additional authors include Hannah B Yoo (lead author), Casen Bigham, Sharmin Akter, Alexis Brown, Shruthi Durai, and Claire Brown from Texas Tech University; Tanisha Basu from the University of Cincinnati; Tiffany Tsai from Princeton University; and Sara Kiros from the University of Oregon. 

Source:

George Mason University

Journal reference:

Yoo, H. B., et al. (2025). Holiday Weight Change in a US College Student Sample: A Prospective Observational Cohort Study. Obesity Science & Practice. doi.org/10.1002/osp4.70035.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lithocholic acid enhances health and lifespan, mimicking calorie restriction
Study reveals widespread microplastic contamination in U.S. West Coast fish and shellfish
Vitamin K2 reduces the frequency, intensity, and duration of nighttime leg cramps
Time-restricted eating paired with exercise: Small changes, big impact
Ground beef vs. soy-based meat: Which packs more muscle-building power?
Exercise temporarily improves muscle insulin resistance linked to genetic risk for type 2 diabetes
Elderberry juice shows promise in boosting gut health and combating obesity
Natural nutrients nicotinamide and pyridoxine reverse muscle aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Plant-based diets made easier for seniors with innovative tech