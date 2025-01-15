Unexpected viral reservoir: influenza A thrives in cattle mammary glands

Scientists reveal the mammary gland's hidden role in influenza A infections, spotlighting the urgent need for targeted vaccines to protect cattle, milk safety, and public health.

Review: Influenza A virus in dairy cattle: infection biology and potential mammary gland-targeted vaccines. Image Credit: Aleksandar Malivuk / ShutterstockReview: Influenza A virus in dairy cattle: infection biology and potential mammary gland-targeted vaccines. Image Credit: Aleksandar Malivuk / Shutterstock

In a recent review published in the journal NPJ Vaccines, researchers in France explored the impact of influenza A virus (IAV) infections in dairy cattle. They specifically examined the biology of the virus, virus-mammalian host interactions, and the unexpected role of the bovine mammary gland in viral replication. The review emphasized the potential for vaccines targeting the mammary gland to control infection and prevent milk-associated spread.

Influenza A Virus

Zoonotic spillover risk confirmed: The study highlights two documented cases of cow-to-human transmission of influenza A virus in farmworkers, emphasizing the occupational risks associated with infected dairy cattle.

Influenza A virus is a highly contagious pathogen that infects a wide range of avian and mammalian species. Migratory birds serve as its natural reservoir, facilitating global spread and sporadic outbreaks in domestic animals and humans. The virus's segmented genome enables it to reassort alleles, leading to new variants capable of crossing species barriers. In mammals, IAV infections often result from spillovers of avian-origin strains, which sometimes adapt to their new hosts, leading to epidemics or pandemics.

While cattle have historically been considered resistant to infection due to low expression of avian-type receptors, recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in dairy cattle have challenged this assumption. These outbreaks revealed not only viral replication in the mammary glands of cattle but also its potential for cow-to-human transmission, with documented cases in farm workers. This has made it imperative to understand the behavior of IAV in cattle and highlighted the need for targeted vaccines to mitigate these risks.

Influenza A Infections in Cattle

The review reported on recent studies that have found that IAVs rely on sialic acid receptors for cell entry and have demonstrated the ability to infect bovine tissues due to the presence of both avian- and mammalian-type receptors in the respiratory tract and mammary glands of cattle. This dual receptor compatibility enables cross-species transmission in IAV, a significant factor in the virus's adaptability.

Distinct immune limitations: The bovine mammary gland's immune response is hindered by low levels of IgA and IgG2, crucial for effective viral clearance, making it an ideal target for enhancing vaccine efficacy.

Furthermore, experimental infections in dairy cattle have revealed that IAV can replicate in the mammary gland, with viral entry possible through intranasal and intramammary routes. Post-mortem analyses have confirmed the replication of the virus in mammary epithelial cells, and viral titers have been detected in milk, underscoring the mammary gland's role as both a reservoir and transmission vector.

Additionally, studies that conducted cytokine profiling and receptor expression analyses revealed that the mammary gland activates innate immunity through pattern recognition receptors, such as Toll-like receptors (TLRs) and retinoic acid-inducible gene-I (RIG-I). However, the mammary gland's distinct immune environment presents challenges, such as low levels of IgA and insufficient natural antibody activity, limiting immune defense mechanisms.

The researchers noted that the emergence of H5N1 infections in cattle, particularly the clade 2.3.4.4b lineage, marks a significant development in IAV research. This strain is known for its ability to adapt to mammalian hosts and causes mastitis-like symptoms. Furthermore, the systemic spread of the strain in cattle has raised numerous concerns about zoonotic risks and viral dissemination. Of particular concern are the documented human cases linked to milk-associated transmission, highlighting occupational risks for farm workers. The review highlighted the importance of developing targeted vaccines and management strategies to control IAV replication in cattle and mitigate potential public health risks.

Vaccination Strategies

Potential for interspecies viral mixing: The mammary gland's susceptibility to influenza A raises concerns about cattle acting as "mixing vessels" for viral evolution, potentially leading to the emergence of new influenza strains with enhanced zoonotic potential.

The researchers discussed various strategies, including intranasal, subcutaneous, and intramammary administration, that have been explored in vaccination trials. While intramammary vaccination has shown promise in enhancing local immunity, it faces limitations due to the mammary gland's distinct immune characteristics.

Findings from recent studies have also demonstrated that influenza vaccines in cattle must overcome challenges such as low levels of immunoglobulins in bovine milk, which limit the immune response. Immunoglobulin G1 (IgG) dominates in milk but does not enhance neutrophil activity, requiring innovative approaches such as adjuvant-enhanced vaccines to boost local and systemic immunity.

Furthermore, existing vaccines against influenza in humans and animals rely mainly on inactivated or live attenuated viruses. These target humoral immunity, inducing IgG responses and limiting viral spread. However, antigenic drift necessitates frequent reformulation, reducing their reliability against new strains.

The review suggested that effective bovine vaccines might require eliciting strong mucosal and cellular immune responses in the mammary gland to prevent viral replication and milk transmission. For instance, establishing resident memory T-cells in the mammary tissue through intramammary immunization could offer site-specific defense. However, this approach requires careful balancing of efficacy and milk production concerns.

Conclusions

Overall, the review provided critical insights into the biology of IAV infections in dairy cattle, especially the role of the mammary gland in viral replication and milk-associated transmission. It also highlighted the potential of intramammary vaccination strategies to control infections but acknowledged significant challenges in achieving effective immunity. Given the zoonotic potential of IAV infections in cattle, these findings underscore the urgency for developing "One Health" solutions that integrate virology, immunology, and public health expertise.

Journal reference:
  • Martins, R. P., Marc, D., Germon, P., Trapp, S., & Caballero-Posadas, I. (2025). Influenza A virus in dairy cattle: infection biology and potential mammary gland-targeted vaccines. Npj Vaccines, 10(1), 8. DOI:10.1038/s41541025010637, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-025-01063-7

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2025, January 15). Unexpected viral reservoir: influenza A thrives in cattle mammary glands. News-Medical. Retrieved on January 15, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250115/Unexpected-viral-reservoir-influenza-A-thrives-in-cattle-mammary-glands.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Unexpected viral reservoir: influenza A thrives in cattle mammary glands". News-Medical. 15 January 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250115/Unexpected-viral-reservoir-influenza-A-thrives-in-cattle-mammary-glands.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Unexpected viral reservoir: influenza A thrives in cattle mammary glands". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250115/Unexpected-viral-reservoir-influenza-A-thrives-in-cattle-mammary-glands.aspx. (accessed January 15, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2025. Unexpected viral reservoir: influenza A thrives in cattle mammary glands. News-Medical, viewed 15 January 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250115/Unexpected-viral-reservoir-influenza-A-thrives-in-cattle-mammary-glands.aspx.

Suggested Reading

US study uncovers antiviral resistance in swine-origin influenza, urging enhanced pandemic surveillance
Single mutation in (HPAI) H5N1 influenza virus could increase human transmission risk
Unraveling the mechanism of Shufeng Jiedu Capsules in influenza treatment
New molecule shows promise in protecting mice from influenza
Study reveals underuse of antivirals for children hospitalized with influenza
Bovine H5N1 influenza shows potential for human adaptation through key mutations
Breakthrough in understanding influenza's protective coat opens path to new treatments
Seasonal influenza adapted and evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback