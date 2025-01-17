DDR2 enhances BMP-dependent bone regeneration and reduces heterotopic ossification

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesJan 17 2025

Bone regeneration research has taken a significant leap forward with the discovery of a crucial mechanism that could transform treatments for bone disorders. Scientists have identified how Discoidin Domain Receptor 2 (DDR2) enhances Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)-dependent bone regeneration while mitigating the risk of heterotopic ossification (HO), offering promising therapeutic opportunities. This breakthrough sheds light on how DDR2 regulates BMP activity, paving the way for safer and more effective interventions in bone repair and related conditions.

Bone loss resulting from trauma, fractures, or disease presents a major global health challenge, often leading to long-term disability. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs) are well-known for their essential role in bone formation and healing, yet their clinical use is hampered by significant hurdles. High doses of BMPs are often required, posing risks of toxicity and potential oncogenesis, while their unregulated activity can lead to abnormal bone formation in soft tissues, known as heterotopic ossification. Addressing these challenges requires a deeper understanding of the factors modulating BMP signaling, underscoring the urgency of identifying mechanisms that can enhance bone regeneration while minimizing adverse effects.

On January 2, 2025, a study (DOI: 10.1038/s41413-024-00391-z) published in Bone Research unveiled the pivotal role of Discoidin Domain Receptor 2 (DDR2) in BMP signaling. Conducted by a team at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, the research demonstrates that DDR2 is not only essential for effective bone regeneration but is also involved in heterotopic ossification. This discovery establishes DDR2 as a critical modulator of BMP activity, with profound implications for bone biology and therapeutic development.

The researchers utilized an integrative approach to examine DDR2's role in BMP signaling. By implanting subcutaneous BMP2 in mice, they observed significantly impaired bone formation in Ddr2-deficient mice. In a mouse model of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)-a genetic condition causing abnormal bone growth in soft tissues-DDR2 deficiency markedly reduced heterotopic ossification. Intriguingly, DDR2 was found to co-express with GLI1, a marker of skeletal stem cells, in cells migrating to BMP2 implants. These DDR2/GLI1-positive cells significantly contributed to bone formation, influencing cartilage and bone lineages alike. Further experiments revealed that selectively removing DDR2 in Gli1-expressing cells produced bone formation deficits akin to those seen in globally Ddr2-deficient animals, primarily due to reduced proliferation of Gli1+ cells rather than apoptosis. Notably, DDR2 was shown to regulate YAP and TAZ, two key components of the Hippo pathway, highlighting its role in orchestrating BMP responses via the collagen matrix.

Our findings highlight the importance of DDR2 in modulating BMP signaling. This discovery not only deepens our understanding of bone biology but also opens exciting possibilities for therapeutic interventions to enhance bone regeneration and address conditions like heterotopic ossification."

Renny T. Franceschi, Ph.D., Professor, University of Michigan School of Dentistry and senior author of the study

The potential applications of this research are groundbreaking. By identifying DDR2 as a critical regulator of BMP activity, scientists can develop new therapies to improve bone regeneration in clinical contexts such as fracture healing and spinal fusions. Additionally, these findings offer hope for treating debilitating conditions like FOP, where abnormal bone formation severely impacts quality of life. This study represents a transformative step forward, ensuring the safer and more targeted use of BMPs in advancing bone repair and regeneration.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Wu, F., et al. (2025). Discoidin domain receptor 2 is an important modulator of BMP signaling during heterotopic bone formation. Bone Research. doi.org/10.1038/s41413-024-00391-z.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds bone density loss associated with levothyroxine
Surgeons slow to adopt new biomaterials for bone defects
Hebrew SeniorLife launches trial to explore probiotics and prebiotics for bone health
New insights into survival of breast cancer cells in the bone marrow
New guidelines for correct use of biochemical indices of bone statuss published
Specialized bone marrow niches reveal secrets of immune tolerance
Biglycan and decorin play crucial roles in bone health
Novel materials show promise in treating multiple myeloma bone lesions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blue light exposure may accelerate bone growth and early puberty in rats