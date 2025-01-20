New Australian plant varieties could revolutionize pharmaceutical production

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The University of QueenslandJan 20 2025

Years of scouring the bush and breeding work at The University of Queensland have resulted in new varieties of a native Australian plant valuable to the global pharmaceutical industry.

Postdoctoral Research Fellow Dr. Patrick Mason said Duboisia leaves contain high amounts of the alkaloid scopolamine which is an ingredient in medications to treat motion sickness, stomach disorders, and the side effects of cancer therapy.

"This biochemical is in medicines used after general anesthetic to treat postoperative nausea and vomiting," Dr. Mason said.

"That means a majority of people around the world who've had surgery have had Australian Duboisia in their system.

"The industry is desperate for new breeds with higher scopolamine content to expand production and keep up with demand.

"We searched Queensland's national parks and private land for plants and have produced 700 Duboisia lines in a breeding project.

"A small number of them are now being evaluated further for maximum leaf production while maintaining scopolamine production.

"In the next two years, we should find out if the plants we have produced are comparable or better than those the industry currently grows.

"We are confident there is some good material there."

Many of the collected plants were cloned by the specialist plant propagation team at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation, led by Honorary Professor Neena Mitter.

The team at UQ has an extensive background in this area, so we used their knowledge and expertise to create a tissue culture platform for Duboisia.

Once Dr. Mason obtained seeds it was important he had enough plants to analyse and test, so we created thousands of plants using tissue culture.

It's all about having an assured plant supply of Duboisia varieties with the higher scapolamine content.

It was also a valuable learning experience to work with industry partner, India Glycols Limited (IGL), and understand the commercial volatility of a valuable pharmaceutical compound."

Honorary Professor Neena Mitter

Related Stories

The Dubosia project is backed by IGL, a leader in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients chemicals derived from plants.

IGL's Executive Director Pragya Bhartia Barwale said the company's Ennature Biopharma division approached UQ to help it develop a high scopolamine content Duboisia variety.

"By supporting this research, IGL reaffirms its long-term commitment to sustainable innovation in nature-based solutions," she said.

Source:

The University of Queensland

Posted in: Medical Science News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover how specific protein regions contribute to breast cancer
NCCN global meeting focuses on cancer care in the MENA region
PFAS in US water linked to increased cancer risk
Experimental blood test for pancreatic cancer moves closer to real-world use
AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM
Being fit matters more than weight for long-term health, research shows
Protein CD74 could predict immunotherapy response in bowel cancer
AI could revolutionize cervical cancer screening and detection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New drug cocktail enhances CAR-T cells for cancer treatment