Maternal stress in early pregnancy affects long-term health of offspring

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ)/German Primate CenterJan 22 2025

Maternal stress hormone levels during early pregnancy can have a lasting effect on the stress system of the offspring. The results of a long-term study on wild Assamese macaques in Thailand indicate that maternal stress in the first half of pregnancy is particularly relevant. Elevated stress hormones later during pregnancy or after birth did not have the same effects. The long-term study conducted by the University of Göttingen and the German Primate Center – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research provides important insights into the influence of early life stages on the development of the stress system under natural environmental conditions (Proceedings of the Royal Society B).

Influence of very early life stages

The research team investigated how maternal stress affects the stress hormone system of the offspring. They found that the activation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which plays a central role in coping with stress, can be significantly influenced by exposure to maternal glucocorticoids during development. The early phase of organ differentiation in the first half of pregnancy proved to be a particularly critical period.

Our results show that the HPA-axis activity of offspring was enhanced, the more adversity the other had experienced during early pregnancy – which could be food shortages or social conflicts for example." 

Simone Anzá, former doctoral student at the University of Göttingen and the German Primate Center and first author of the study

Investigation in the wild

In contrast to studies in the laboratory, the monkeys were observed in their natural habitat. Over a period of nine years, the researchers repeatedly collected fecal samples from pregnant females and measured the concentration of glucocorticoid metabolites in them in order to determine the animals' exposure to environmental factors such as food scarcity, temperature fluctuations and social interactions. These values were compared with the stress hormone levels of the offspring at different ages. The effects on the stress axis of the offspring were evident from infancy through the juvenile period and into adulthood at nine to ten years of age. Previous analyses from the same study had already shown that early prenatal stress was also associated with altered growth, negative changes in the gut microbiome and impaired immune function, underlining the comprehensive influence of the environment in the early prenatal period on various physiological systems. In contrast, maternal glucocorticoid levels in late pregnancy or during lactation had no or different influences.

Relevance for health research

Our research results indicate that the timing of maternal stress hormone exposure during and after pregnancy crucially affects the consequences for the development and health of the offspring. It is also important to note that these effects do not require catastrophic events, but that even moderate changes in environmental conditions are sufficient."

Oliver Schülke, scientist at the University of Göttingen and the German Primate Center and head of the study

Stress in early pregnancy can also have a long-term effect on health in humans and increase the risk of stress disorders and immune problems. "Our findings may help to identify the timing and mechanisms that preventive measures should address in order to reduce long-term health risks," says Oliver Schülke.

Source:

Deutsches Primatenzentrum (DPZ)/German Primate Center

Journal reference:

Anzà, S., et al. (2025) Early prenatal but not postnatal glucocorticoid exposure is associated with enhanced HPA axis activity into adulthood in a wild primate. Proceedings of the Royal Society Bdoi.org/10.1098/rspb.2024.2418.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pregnancy triggers profound brain changes, enhancing maternal instincts and mental health
Stress-induced immune dysfunction linked to worsened skin allergies
Swedish study demonstrates significant reduction in infant mortality after 41 weeks gestation
New guidelines developed to assist with the management of blood cancers in pregnancy
Study links early-life tonsil removal to long-term risk of stress-related disorders
Financial incentives prove successful in supporting pregnant smokers to quit
Air pollution before conception may increase child BMI
Pregnancy and breastfeeding cause major changes in mothers' intestines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How stress fuels allergic skin inflammation