Mental health risks higher for pregnant people with MS

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of NeurologyJan 22 2025

Pregnant people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have a higher chance of experiencing mental illness both during their pregnancy and in the first years after they give birth than those without MS, according to a study published in the January 22, 2025 online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Previous studies have shown that women with MS are more likely to have depression, anxiety disorders and bipolar disorder compared to women without MS. Mental health struggles can affect both parents and kids, making it important to understand how mental health challenges around pregnancy affect people with MS."

Ruth Ann Marrie, MD, PhD, study author of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, and member of the American Academy of Neurology

The study involved 894,852 pregnant people. Of the group, 1,745 people had MS, 5,954 people had epilepsy, 4,924 people had irritable bowel disease, and 13,002 people had diabetes. They were matched to 869,227 pregnant people who did not have MS or any of the other conditions.

Researchers looked at health records for people who gave birth during a 15-year span. They looked at records from two years before conception to three years after the participants gave birth.

Researchers then looked at how many participants had newly diagnosed or existing mental illness during pregnancy, and in the first, second and third years after giving birth. Mental illnesses included anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, psychosis, suicide attempts and substance abuse.

They found that mental illness affected 42% of people with MS during pregnancy and increased to 50% in the first year after giving birth, compared to 30% of people without MS during pregnancy and 38% in the first year after birth.

A total of 8% of people with MS had new mental illness diagnoses during pregnancy and 14% had new diagnoses in the first year after birth, compared to 7% and 11% of those without MS. 

Related Stories

After adjusting for factors such as age at conception and income in the area of residence, researchers found that pregnant people with MS had a 26% increased risk of mental illness during pregnancy and a 33% increased risk after giving birth when compared to pregnant people without MS.

In addition, researchers found that people with MS had an increased risk of all specific mental illnesses except suicide attempts. They also found that substance use increased in people with MS from 0.54% during pregnancy to 6% after giving birth.

"These findings emphasize the need for preventive and early treatment of mental illness," said Marrie. "Future studies should look at how MS affects mental health in mothers during and after pregnancy and if it's worse in different stages of MS. Doctors should know about these risks, make sure to check mental health, and provide treatment if needed."

A limitation of the study was that researchers were unable to look at how severe participants' MS was, what treatments people were using or their health habits.

The study was supported by MS Canada and ICES, formerly the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences.

Source:

American Academy of Neurology

Journal reference:

Marrie, R. A., et al. (2025). Peripartum Mental Illness in Mothers With Multiple Sclerosis and Other Chronic Diseases in Ontario, Canada. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000000210170.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Swedish study demonstrates significant reduction in infant mortality after 41 weeks gestation
Financial incentives prove successful in supporting pregnant smokers to quit
Pregnancy triggers profound brain changes, enhancing maternal instincts and mental health
Study identifies potential epigenetic biomarker for preeclampsia
POCUS reduces emergency visits and improves pregnancy care
Study reveals poor diet quality among pregnant and postpartum individuals
New guidelines developed to assist with the management of blood cancers in pregnancy
Maternal stress in early pregnancy affects long-term health of offspring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pregnancy and breastfeeding cause major changes in mothers' intestines