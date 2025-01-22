Ozone exposure may contribute to reduced oxygen levels and arterial stiffness

Ozone (O3) exposure may reduce the availability of oxygen in the body, resulting in arterial stiffening due to the body's natural response to create more red blood cells and hemoglobin, according to a study published today in JACC, the flagship journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Researchers found that even brief exposure to elevated ozone levels reduced blood oxygen saturation, triggered hypoxia-related biomarkers, and increased arterial stiffness, highlighting the novel connection between ozone exposure and arterial stiffness, demonstrated through comprehensive biomarker analysis in a high-altitude setting. This study uniquely isolates ozone's effects from other pollutants, providing a critical step forward in understanding its independent role in cardiovascular injury." Dr. Harlan Krumholz, MD, SM, Editor-in-Chief of JACC

Ozone pollution is becoming a worldwide health issue. Recent studies have linked O3 exposure with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), including ischemic heart disease, stroke, heart failure, and atherosclerosis. Hypoxia, or the deficiency of oxygen in the body, is recognized as a pivotal factor in O3-associated CVDs.