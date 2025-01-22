Study reveals racial and ethnic differences in children's sleep patterns

Researchers from Michigan State University's Department of Human Development and Family Studies revealed that sleep patterns may vary across different racial and ethnic groups - notably for non-white and multiracial children.

Yijie Wang is an associate professor of human development and family studies in the College of Social Science, and her research team published a study in JAMA Network Open that explores these variations and the social and contextual factors contributing to children's sleep.

Their research used data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, one of the largest investigations into children's brain development and overall health in the United States.

We analyzed data from 3,868 children across diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds. The use of a large, national dataset enhances the generalizability of the findings, providing valuable insights into pediatric sleep health across the U.S. population." Yijie Wang, associate professor of human development and family studies, College of Social Science, Michigan State University

Wang and her team found racial and ethnic differences in children's sleep across multiple dimensions. Compared to non-Hispanic white children, Asian, Black, Latinx and multiracial children not only slept less and went to bed later, but they also exhibited more significant variability in their bedtime and rise time.

The study suggests these indicators, including sleep duration, bedtime and rise time variability, and overall sleep efficiency, are critical for children's health, development and well-being. These differences can help us better promote sleep health equity and support the overall well-being of children from diverse groups.

"It's important to note that these racial and ethnic differences are not simply a matter of individual behaviors or choices," she said. "They reflected a broad range of structural and sociocultural issues such as structural racism, neighborhood environments, and access to health care and services. By recognizing these complex influences, we can shift our focus from individuals to structures and work toward creating a society where all children have the opportunity for the healthy sleep they need to thrive."

Addressing the gaps in sleep research

Wang's research addressed several gaps in the scientific literature as previous studies focused on the differences in average sleep patterns primarily between Black and white children, so Wang's work expands this focus to include other racial and ethnic groups including Latinx, Asian and multiracial children who are often left out of the conversation.

The study also examined the day-to-day variability in children's sleep duration, timing and quality, which is essential for healthy development.

"For example, a child who goes to bed and wakes up at very different times every day might face learning or emotional well-being challenges," she said. "Unfortunately, there isn't much research about how sleep variability differs for children from other racial and ethnic backgrounds, and the studies we do have don't always agree."

To capture this nuanced data, the study employed actigraphy, a method using wrist-worn devices to track children's sleep based on movement and heart rate over three weeks.

"Actigraphy allows us to objectively assess sleep patterns over extended periods of time in children's natural environments," Wang said. "This approach provided comprehensive data on various sleep dimensions including duration, bedtime, rise time and sleep efficiency. It also allowed us to compute sleep variability in an objective manner."

Societal implications of this research

By examining sleep variability, Wang and her team hope to deepen our understanding of these disparities and contribute to solutions that help all children achieve the healthy sleep they need.

"For families and communities, the message is that sleep isn't just individual behaviors," Wang said. "It is closely related to a broader range of structural and sociocultural factors. There is increasing research attention to understanding factors contributing to these racial and ethnic differences, such as structural racism, that expose children to unfavorable neighborhood environments characterized by limited access to health care and high levels of crime, noise and pollution."

The study highlights the urgency for educators, policymakers and health care professionals to collaborate in addressing the systemic inequities that impact children's sleep so every child has the opportunity for restful sleep and future success.