Study links chemesthetic sensitivity to food preferences and consumption

Oral chemesthesis, or chemically induced tactile sensation in the mouth area, affects the consumption and recalled pleasantness of certain foods and drinks, such as chilli sauce and alcoholic beverages.

A doctoral thesis completed at the University of Helsinki investigated chemesthetic sensitivity, the ability to identify chemesthetic qualities, and variables explaining individual differences. The research focused particularly on the connection between chemesthetic sensitivity and food consumption, preferences and dietary habits.

In his doctoral thesis, Doctoral Researcher Sulo Roukka, MSc, demonstrated that chemesthetic sensitivity correlates with taste sensitivity as well as with the consumption and recalled pleasantness of foods.

A total of 205 volunteers participated in the study. They assessed in a sensory research laboratory the intensity of liquid chemesthetic samples such as capsaicin, menthol and aluminium ammonium sulphate, and detailed the sensations produced by the samples. In addition, information was collected on participant food-related behavior and potential underlying explanatoryfactors.

A novel chemesthetic sensitivity tool enables grouping individuals. The results indicated, for example, that a lower chemesthetic sensitivity is connected with a higher consumption of chilli sauce and spirits. Perceptions of a cooling sensation were found to correlate with the perceived pleasantness and consumption of salty and savoury foods.

My findings showed that sensitive individuals were more likely to use, for example, ketchup in foods or add milk to coffee. These kind of eating habits may indicate efforts to reduce the intensity of the chemesthetic properties of foods." Sulo Roukka, MSc, Doctoral Researcher

The study also revealed gender differences. For example, women experienced the burning sensation created by capsaicin more intensely than men. In addition, preliminary findings indicate that chemesthetic perception may be associated particularly in men with the consumption of fatty, sweet, salty and savoury foods as well as alcoholic beverages. Roukka notes, however, that further research is needed to confirm this.

Important to understand individual differences in food-related behavior

The results are significant, as chemesthetic perception is a key part of the flavour experience of foods and has been studied less than taste and smell. From a public health perspective, understanding individual differences in food-related behavior is important especially for resolving challenges associated with food and nutrition.

"A deeper understanding of the sensory complexity of food will allow us to develop better food products and meals tailored to individual preferences. Insight into the role of chemesthesis may, for example, promote the formulation of tastier and healthier plant protein products. In addition, research on chemesthetic perception may offer new information on issues such as the development of alcoholism," states Roukka.

The study is part of the multidisciplinary FoodTaste Finland programme, focused on multisensory food perception. Funders include the Research Council of Finland, the Finnish Food Research Foundation, the University of Turku Faculty of Medicine, the University of Helsinki Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry and the University of Helsinki Doctoral School.