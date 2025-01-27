Mount Sinai leads the way with first HYDROS Robotic System procedure in New York City

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mount Sinai Health SystemJan 27 2025

The Mount Sinai Hospital has performed New York City's first procedure using the HYDROS Robotic System, a cutting-edge technology designed to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or an enlarged prostate. The minimally invasive procedure offers new hope for patients experiencing the symptoms of BPH, including frequent urination, incomplete bladder emptying, and nighttime urgency.

Urologists at the hospital recently performed the health system's first three procedures, with all patients responding well to the treatment and being discharged the following day.

This technology provides a much-needed option for men dealing with the burdens of BPH. What makes HYDROS stand out is how it combines advanced imaging, robotic precision, and a heat-free approach to tissue removal, all while preserving crucial functions like continence and sexual health."

Steven A. Kaplan, MD, Director of the Men's Wellness Program, Mount Sinai Health System, and Professor of Urology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

BPH affects more than 50 percent of men over 60 and 80 to 90 percent of men over 70 years of age, making it one of the most prevalent conditions impacting older adults. While noncancerous, the condition can significantly impact quality of life, leading to discomfort, frustration, and lifestyle adjustments for millions of men.

The HYDROS system builds on traditional surgical methods for treating BPH, such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and laser treatments, by introducing several notable innovations. It features artificial intelligence (AI)-powered treatment planning through FirstAssist AI, a sophisticated image recognition software that identifies critical anatomical structures using ultrasound. This technology aids in creating personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's prostate anatomy.

Additionally, the system combines advanced ultrasound imaging with digital cystoscopy, providing surgeons with a detailed, multidimensional view of the prostate. This improved visualization supports greater precision during procedures and enhances surgical planning.

HYDROS also employs a robotic-assisted heat-free waterjet for tissue resection, allowing for effective removal of obstructive tissue while preserving key anatomical structures. This approach reduces the risk of complications, such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction.

Related Stories

Finally, the system is designed to streamline the surgical workflow with features like an integrated tower for setup, an adjustable touchscreen for better ergonomics, and user-friendly software to guide surgeons through each step of the procedure.

These advancements provide a more precise and patient-friendly treatment option compared to traditional methods, addressing common challenges such as tissue damage and unwanted side effects.

To expand access to this innovative technology, The Mount Sinai Hospital has prioritized training for its urology team. Dr. Kaplan, who has performed well over 400 aquablation procedures with the earlier model, recently completed advanced HYDROS training. He will be joined by Mount Sinai surgeons who will begin performing the procedure in the coming months.

"This new technology is part of our commitment to delivering the most advanced and patient-centered care," says Dr. Kaplan. "The positive outcomes we've seen so far are a testament to the potential of HYDROS to redefine how we approach BPH treatment."

With this milestone, Mount Sinai continues to establish itself as a leader in robotic surgical care. The team plans to track patient outcomes closely to contribute to a growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of HYDROS therapy for men with BPH.

The HYDROS Robotic System, developed by PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation, received FDA 510(k) clearance on August 21, 2024.

Source:

Mount Sinai Health System

Posted in: Men's Health News | Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

He went in for a colonoscopy. The hospital charged $19,000 for two.
Patients couldn’t pay their utility bills. One hospital turned to solar power for help.
Reinstating masking curbs hospital viral outbreaks, study confirms
Vance wrongly blames rural hospital closures on immigrants in the country illegally
Upcoding practices by hospitals lead to billions in extra payments
NHS risks developing two-tier hospital system due to underfunding and poor infrastructure
NCCN leaders collaborate to enhance cancer care in Vietnam
Study highlights the need for clearer diagnosis and treatment of preschool wheeze

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Indiana State senator moves to scrap hospital monopoly law he helped create