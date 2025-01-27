Study suggests attraction to younger partners in blind dates

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - DavisJan 27 2025

Men and women alike are drawn to younger partners, whether or not they realize it. The conclusion came from a University of California, Davis, study of 4,500 blind dates of people seeking a long-term partner.

"After a blind date, participants were slightly more attracted to younger partners, and this trend was equally true for men and women," said Paul Eastwick, UC Davis professor of psychology and lead author on the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

This preference for youth among women will be shocking to many people, because in mixed-gender couples, men tend to be older than women. Plus, women generally say they prefer older partners. But women's preferences on the dates themselves revealed something else entirely."

Paul Eastwick, UC Davis professor of psychology and lead author on the study

This study sampled a diverse age range, with daters ranging from 22 to 85. It is the first research to examine the link between a partner's age and romantic desire in a blind date setting among people seeking long-term partners.

6,000 people using a matchmaking service

Researchers looked at data on more than 6,000 participants who were set up on blind dates by the matchmaking company Tawkify. The daters were about half men and half women, and most were set up on mixed-sex dates. More than half reported being white, with the rest making up multiple races and ethnicities.

In answering survey questions, most reported having an upper age limit as to dates they preferred, but the self-reported age limit had no bearing on the daters' actual choices.

Related Stories

The researchers also looked at whether women of higher income might be inclined to choose a younger partner. Some of the women in the study were fairly wealthy.

However, there was very little evidence that income - either their dates' or their own -influenced these women's (slight) preference for youth, researchers said.

The study did not look at whether romantic attraction on a first date led to longer-term relationships.

 "These findings suggest that men and women find youth (a little) more appealing in initial attraction setting - whether they know it or not," Eastwick said.

Source:

University of California - Davis

Journal reference:

Eastwick, P. W., et al. (2025) No gender differences in attraction to young partners: A study of 4500 blind dates. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2416984122.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AstraZeneca's Pioneering Research in Heart Failure and ATTR-CM
New long COVID index highlights five symptom subtypes
Decades of research push cytomegalovirus vaccine closer to reality
New AI tool maps millions of CD8+ T cells to advance disease research
Global research uncovers varying diabetes mortality risks by ethnicity
New research identifies metabolic targets to combat antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections
Research uncovers dietary patterns influencing Mediterranean Diet adherence
Aircraft noise pollution harms arteries, but heart drugs show promise in animal model research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rethinking mental health research through AI-driven simulations