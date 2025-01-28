New delivery system could improve the effectiveness of peptide-based cancer vaccines

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Terasaki Institute for Biomedical InnovationJan 28 2025

Researchers at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation have developed an innovative delivery system that could significantly improve the effectiveness of peptide-based cancer vaccines, according to a new study published in Advanced Functional Materials. The breakthrough centers on a new class of materials called lipopeptide hydrogels (LPHs), which show promise in boosting immune responses and possess adjuvant-like properties.

Traditional peptide-based cancer vaccines, while safer than many alternatives, often struggle to provoke a strong enough immune response. Our findings demonstrate that these novel LPHs could overcome this limitation by serving both as a depot delivery system and an adjuvant to boost the immune response. This dual-action approach could be transformative for cancer vaccine development."

Dr. Natashya Falcone, study's lead investigator

The research team engineered these hydrogels to deliver a specific peptide that targets hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of primary liver cancer. The LPH system demonstrated sustained release of the cancer-targeting peptide over a two-week period, enhanced uptake by immune cells, activated immune cells called antigen-presenting cells by increasing co-stimulatory molecule expression, and increased immune cell presence in lymph nodes without observable toxic effects in vivo.

This innovative research exemplifies our commitment to developing breakthrough technologies that can revolutionize vaccine treatment. The potential impact of this adjuvant-like delivery system extends beyond liver cancer, potentially opening new avenues for more effective cancer vaccines across multiple types of tumors."

Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, CEO, Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Journal reference:

Mathes, T. G., et al. (2025). Lipopeptide Hydrogel Possesses Adjuvant‐Like Properties for the Delivery of the GPC‐3 Peptide‐derived Antigen. Advanced Functional Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adfm.202413870.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New diagnostic device could enable at-home early bladder cancer detection
Single dose of novel drug shows tumor-clearing potential in breast cancer models
UK researchers outline strategy for cancer vaccine advancements
Study offers insight into how senescent cells survive after cancer treatment
Researchers uncover how PICH protein protects DNA during cell division
New dye offers breakthrough in deep tissue imaging and cancer therapy
HPV16 vaccine shows promise in treating precancerous cervical lesions
Stronger muscles may improve survival chances for cancer patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AstraZeneca receives positive NICE recommendations for lung cancer treatment