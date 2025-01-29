WHO voices concern over HIV program funding pause

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The World Health OrganizationJan 29 2025

The World Health Organization (WHO) expresses deep concern on the implications of the immediate funding pause for HIV programs in low- and middle-income countries. These programs provide access to life-saving HIV therapy to more than 30 million people worldwide. Globally, 39.9 million people were living with HIV at the end of 2023.

A funding halt for HIV programs can put people living with HIV at immediate increased risk of illness and death and undermine efforts to prevent transmission in communities and countries. Such measures, if prolonged, could lead to rises in new infections and deaths, reversing decades of progress and potentially taking the world back to the 1980s and 1990s when millions died of HIV every year globally, including many in the United States of America.

For the global community, this could result in significant setbacks to progress in partnerships and investments in scientific advances that have been the cornerstone of good public health programming, including innovative diagnostics, affordable medicines, and community delivery models of HIV care.

We call on the United States Government to enable additional exemptions to ensure the delivery of lifesaving HIV treatment and care.

PEPFAR's legacy and current risks

The United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has been a flagship initiative of the global HIV response since its establishment over 20 years ago. The current funding pause for PEPFAR will have a direct impact on millions of lives that depend on the predictable supply of safe and effective antiretroviral treatment.

Related Stories

PEPFAR works in over 50 countries around the world. Over the past two decades, PEPFAR funding has saved more than 26 million lives. Currently, PEPFAR is providing HIV treatment for more than 20 million people living with HIV globally, including 566 000 children under 15 years of age.

Over the past year, PEPFAR and partners, including WHO, have been working on sustainability plans with countries for greater country ownership and reduced donor support up to and beyond 2030. A sudden and prolonged stop to programs does not allow for a managed transition and puts the lives of millions at risk.

WHO is committed to support PEPFAR and other partners, as well as national governments, in managing change processes effectively to minimize the impact on people living with HIV.

Source:

The World Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New hepatitis B vaccine offers superior protection for people with HIV
The impact of extreme weather events on HIV prevention and care
IAS-USA releases updated HIV treatment and prevention guidelines
Can nicotine improve cognitive function and inflammation in people with HIV?
Syringe exchange fears hobble fight against West Virginia HIV outbreak
HIV drug access remains a major challenge despite promising trial results
IHME study reveals significant progress and gaps in the global fight against HIV/AIDS
New discovery in HIV vaccine response reveals surprising antibody behavior

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights gaps in CVD risk models for people with HIV