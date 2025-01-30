INTEGRA Biosciences' reagent dispenser now supports SiLA-2 integration

INTEGRA Biosciences’ WELLJET reagent dispenser now supports API commands based on the SiLA-2 standardized communication protocol for lab automation. This new functionality will make it even easier to integrate the WELLJET into automated laboratory workflows, helping labs to enhance their productivity and reproducibility.

Scientists are constantly seeking ways to automate repetitive, time-consuming liquid handling tasks in order to improve their lab’s throughput in the face of growing workloads, and to reduce human error for more reliable results. Automation also allows researchers to focus more on complex problem-solving and innovation – a far more efficient use of their time and training than tedious manual work.

The WELLJET reagent dispenser is now compatible with SiLA-2, an open communication protocol developed by the Standards in Laboratory Automation (SiLA) Consortium. The SiLA Consortium is a non-profit organization that develops standards for the exchange, integration, sharing and retrieval of electronic laboratory information. Its new SiLA-2 technology enables the seamless integration of lab instruments and systems from different manufacturers, eliminating the barriers typically posed by proprietary systems – such as the need for complex custom software development – and enabling laboratory automation.

The WELLJET's new SiLA-2 functionality means it can now be directly integrated into a broad spectrum of SiLA-2 based-automated workflows, from drug discovery to clinical diagnostics. The combination of SiLA-2 technology with the WELLJET enables labs to reduce hands-on time and increase throughput, bringing more standardization to laboratory processes. It therefore helps labs to meet growing demands for efficiency and reproducibility, as well as future-proof their operations with scalable, connected automation systems.