Breakthrough in gene-editing with Cas12a for modeling human diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
La Trobe UniversityJan 31 2025

Australian cancer researchers are the first to establish a next-generation gene-editing tool for modeling and interrogating human disease.

A novel pre-clinical model expressing an enhanced version of a new genome-engineering enzyme called Cas12a was generated by researchers at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute (ONJCRI), WEHI and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

Cas enzymes are required to cut specific sections of DNA or RNA during CRISPR experiments. CRISPR is a revolutionary gene-editing tool widely used for cancer research, which is currently in the early stages of clinical application in patients.

The researchers were also able to identify genes that led to accelerated lymphoma growth in the pre-clinical model by using unique Cas12a-compatible mouse whole-genome CRISPR "libraries".

This new research contributes to a better understanding of the limitations of CRISPR technology, with the ultimate goal of making it a viable option for cancer treatment in patients.

Over the past decade, the most widely used Cas enzyme, Cas9, has led to many important discoveries in medical research.

Postdoctoral Researcher at the ONJCRI and WEHI Dr. Eddie La Marca, who is a co-lead author on the paper published in Nature Communications today, said:

"This is the first time Cas12a has been used in pre-clinical models, which will greatly advance our genome engineering capabilities. In contrast to Cas9, Cas12a can delete multiple genes at the same time with extremely high efficiency."

The researchers also used Cas12a in combination with other genome engineering tools, allowing for "multiplexed" gene manipulation. Co-lead authors Ms Wei Jin and Dr Yexuan Deng (ONJCRI and WEHI) elaborated on this:

Related Stories

"We have also crossed our Cas12a animal model with a model that expresses an altered version of Cas9, allowing us to both delete and activate different genes simultaneously. This will allow researchers to use this tool to model and interrogate complex genetic disorders."

Professor Marco Herold, Chief Executive Officer of the ONJCRI and Head of the La Trobe University School of Cancer Medicine, said:

"We are certain that this work will encourage other research teams to use this Cas12a pre-clinical model which, in combination with the screening libraries, are a powerful new suite of gene-editing tools to improve our understanding of the mechanisms behind many different cancers."

Professor Herold's team at the ONJCRI are also focusing their efforts on developing methods to administer CRISPR-based therapies to patients, highlighting the growing importance of gene-editing tools such as Cas12a.

Professor Herold said: "This Cas12a pre-clinical model will also be instrumental to advancing our understanding of how CRISPR tools could be translated to clinical usage."

This research was made possible with thanks to generous funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) and Phenomics Australia.

Source:

La Trobe University

Journal reference:

Jin, W., et al. (2025). Advancing the genetic engineering toolbox by combining AsCas12a knock-in mice with ultra-compact screening. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-56282-2.

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Is juicing good for your gut? Research shows surprising microbiome changes
Breakthrough study targets tumor cell clusters to prevent metastasis
AstraZeneca receives positive NICE recommendations for lung cancer treatment
BEND lipids revolutionize mRNA delivery and gene-editing
GLP-1RA initiation linked to new thyroid cancer diagnoses
New urine test shows promise for prostate cancer screening
Study highlights potential of genomic tests for early stage prostate cancer
Triple therapy shows strong response in BRAF V600E mutant metastatic colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
T cells grown with new technique offer better cancer defense