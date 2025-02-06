Cervical cancer during pregnancy linked to higher maternal health risks

A new research paper was published in Oncoscience's Volume 12 on January 20, 2025, titled "Maternal, delivery and neonatal outcomes in women with cervical cancer. A study of a population database."

In this large study, researchers Aaron Samuels, Ahmad Badeghiesh, Haitham Baghlaf, and Michael H. Dahan – from McGill University, King Abdulaziz University, University of Tabuk, and McGill University Health Center – found that pregnant women diagnosed with cervical cancer face higher risks of health problems during pregnancy and childbirth. However, these health risks do not seem to affect the health of their babies.

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers among women worldwide and is often linked to human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. While the impact of cervical cancer on women's health is well known, there has been limited research on how it affects pregnancy outcomes. To better understand this, the researchers analyzed data from over nine million pregnancies in the United States between 2004 and 2014. Among these cases, 222 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer before giving birth.

The study found that pregnant women with cervical cancer were more likely to be older than 35, smoke, use illicit drugs, and have chronic high blood pressure compared to those without the disease. When it came to childbirth, these women were nearly five times more likely to give birth prematurely and to require a cesarean section. They also faced an alarmingly high risk of needing a hysterectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the uterus, compared to women without cervical cancer. Additionally, the risk of developing dangerous blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism, was significantly higher in this group.

Despite these serious health risks for mothers, the study found no major differences in the health of the babies. Rates of birth defects, stillbirths, and low birth weight were similar between mothers with cervical cancer and those without.

"Cervical cancer during pregnancy is associated with significant maternal and delivery risks, however, neonatal outcomes are largely unaffected."

These findings highlight the importance of specialized care for pregnant women diagnosed with cervical cancer, as effective management requires a multidisciplinary team specializing in oncological, obstetrical, and neonatal care.

"Preconception counseling should address co-morbidities and prior medical treatments to optimize outcomes. Timely follow-up and prompt treatment during pregnancy remain critical."

As more women choose to have children later in life, this research offers critical guidance for healthcare providers and reassurance for expectant mothers facing a cervical cancer diagnosis. It also highlights the need for further studies to understand the long-term health outcomes for children born to mothers with cervical cancer, as well as the potential effects of cancer treatments during pregnancy.