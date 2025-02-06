Public health strategies urged to combat early-onset type 2 diabetes in China

A new study led by researchers from Peking University, published in Health Data Science, reveals a sharp rise in the burden of early-onset type 2 diabetes (T2D) among adolescents and young adults in China from 1990 to 2021. Despite improvements in mortality rates, the incidence and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) associated with the disease have grown alarmingly.

Using data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study 2021, the study shows that the age-standardized incidence rate nearly doubled, increasing from 140.20 per 100,000 in 1990 to 315.97 per 100,000 in 2021, with an average annual percentage change (AAPC) of 2.67%. Similarly, DALYs rose from 116.29 to 267.47 per 100,000 during the same period, marking an AAPC of 2.75%. Mortality rates, however, showed only a slight decline.

The burden of early-onset T2D disproportionately affects young males, who experience higher rates of incidence, DALYs, and mortality compared to females. The 15–19 age group witnessed the fastest rise in incidence, with an AAPC of 4.08%, indicating a critical need for age-specific interventions.

The study identifies high body mass index (BMI) as the leading contributor to early-onset T2D DALYs, accounting for 59.85% in 2021, a significant increase from 40.08% in 1990. Other key risk factors include ambient particulate matter pollution and diets high in red meat.

Our findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive public health strategies focused on obesity prevention, improved environmental health, and dietary interventions." Professor Siyan Zhan, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, School of Public Health, Peking University

The researchers emphasize the importance of targeted interventions for males and younger age groups, integrating public awareness campaigns, policy reforms, and community-based health programs to curb the growing disease burden.

This study provides critical evidence to guide policymakers and healthcare professionals in addressing the escalating health challenge posed by early-onset type 2 diabetes in China.