Professor Jeannette Lechner-Scott wins 2024 MS Research Award

Newcastle's Professor Jeannette Lechner-Scott, an internationally recognized neurologist and leader in multiple sclerosis (MS) research and clinical care, has been awarded the 2024 MS Research Award by MS Australia.

Image Credit: MS Australia

This prestigious award recognizes researchers advancing our understanding of MS and driving progress toward better treatments, prevention, and a cure.

MS Australia CEO Rohan Greenland lauded Prof Lechner-Scott's impact, highlighting her pivotal role in shaping MS research and improving care for people living with the disease.

The expansion of MS Australia's awards program reflects our commitment to celebrating incredible people who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with MS." Rohan Greenland, CEO, MS Australia

"Professor Lechner-Scott is a powerhouse in MS research and has been instrumental in advancing treatment options, expanding our understanding of MS, and improving patient care. Her leadership has propelled the field forward, and her impact is felt not just in Australia, but globally."

For Prof Lechner-Scott, improving the lives of people with MS has been a lifelong mission. Her work at John Hunter Hospital, the University of Newcastle and the Hunter Medical Research Institute, has shaped both the scientific and clinical landscapes of MS treatment. "I've been working with people who have MS since the early 1990s. I've seen how tough this disease can be," Prof Lechner-Scott said.

"However, new, highly effective treatments have given people hope that they can live a normal life with MS. Even so, there's still no cure, and many challenges remain." Prof Lechner-Scott is well known for her collaborative approach, working closely with researchers, clinicians, and institutions across Australia and around the world. She takes immense pride in uniting experts from diverse fields to address the many challenges of MS.

"I've built an amazing team with diverse skills. In addition to clinical expertise, we have experts in epigenetics, genetics, physics, and big data analysis. Together, we've made some major breakthroughs," she explained.

Prof Lechner-Scott's research has provided vital insights into some of the most complex challenges in MS, with her team internationally recognized for uncovering how genes and the environment interact in the disease.

Another key focus of her research is the effects of pregnancy on MS, an especially important topic since three in every four Australians living with MS are women.

While it's well known that pregnancy can slow disease progression and improve symptoms, Prof Lechner-Scott is investigating why these changes occur, including studying how cells change after pregnancy and exploring the impact of fertility treatments on MS.

Beyond the lab, Prof Lechner-Scott's dual role as a practicing clinician has been instrumental in translating research findings into clinical practice, profoundly improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

She established Australia's largest regional MS clinic, which gives people in remote areas access to specialized care and opportunities to participate in clinical trials.

In addition to her clinical and research work, Prof Lechner-Scott has fostered a new generation of researchers and clinicians, strengthening Australia's leadership in MS research and care. Despite her remarkable achievements, receiving the MS Research Award was an unexpected and deeply meaningful honor.

"I grew up in Germany, where we didn't have a system of applying for awards during our careers. I always thought that people would simply recognize my achievements on their own," Prof Lechner-Scott said.

"This award feels like a reflection of that recognition. I didn't know I had been nominated, so I feel incredibly honored to receive it."