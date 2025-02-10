Tamworth’s Marianne Gaul honored with 2024 MS Advocate Award

Tamworth's Marianne Gaul AM, an acclaimed nurse and dedicated volunteer, has been awarded the 2024 MS Advocate Award by MS Australia.

Image Credit: MS Australia

The national award celebrates people who raise awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS) and champion the needs of those living with the condition.

Marianne's exceptional leadership, advocacy, and volunteer work have profoundly improved the lives of people with MS in Tamworth and across NSW, ACT and VIC, embodying the spirit of this award.

MS Australia CEO Rohan Greenland praised Marianne's selfless dedication to the MS community, recognizing her invaluable support to others living with the condition.

The expansion of MS Australia's awards program reflects our commitment to celebrating incredible people who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of people living with MS." Rohan Greenland, CEO, MS Australia

"Marianne embodies the true spirit of advocacy. Her dedication to peer support, fundraising, and community leadership has made a real and lasting difference to so many lives."

Diagnosed with MS in 2007 at the peak of her 45-year nursing career, Marianne faced her condition with the same commitment to care and service that defined her professional life.

"At that time, I was employed as a Clinical Nurse Consultant for Rural Emergency Care, a position I held for 25 years, supporting clinicians in 20 rural hospitals in northern NSW," Marianne said.

Marianne retired in 2013 after a career devoted to improving rural healthcare and was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to nursing. However, her commitment to helping others didn't end with her professional career.

She found fulfilment in volunteering—spending 10 years with a local Lions Club before joining MS Plus Peer Support, where she was inspired by her own experience with MS to support others facing similar challenges.

"My passion is supporting people living with MS," Marianne said. "I find much gratitude and satisfaction in facilitating groups, offering one-on-one support, and helping people navigate the challenges of living with MS."

Through MS Plus, Marianne facilitates group sessions, provides individual telephone support, and leads volunteer catch-ups, ensuring people with MS receive emotional and practical assistance while fostering collaboration among the team of volunteers.

Jack, an MS peer support community member, remarked, "Marianne is the most beautiful soul who has true empathy and compassion and is always open and willing to share her experience with others so that she can give back to those who may be struggling."

Marianne is also an enthusiastic participant and fundraiser for The May 50K, using the event to raise vital funds for MS research and give back to her local community. "We both have participated in every May 50K and support each other's progress," shared Ray, an MS peer support community member. "She picks up all the garbage she sees on her walks, beautifying Tamworth while wearing her bright red May 50K t-shirt."

Marianne's humility and generosity shone through as she accepted the 2024 MS Advocate Award.

"This award is truly humbling," Marianne said. "It acknowledges the commitment I have made to supporting and enriching the lives of people with MS. However, I believe this award should be shared with all the MS Plus Peer Support volunteers, who collectively make such a profound and positive impact."

Of her many accomplishments, Marianne is most proud of the meaningful connections she has built within the MS community.

"It's very rewarding to see what a difference you can make to people's lives through monthly meetings via MS Teams, a friendly phone call, or a card that acknowledges a special occasion such as a birthday or becoming a grandparent," she said.