Study uncovers a significant presence of manic symptoms in schizophrenia patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Genomic PressFeb 11 2025

In a notable Genomic Press research report, researchers at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki have uncovered a significant presence of manic symptoms in patients with schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSDs), offering valuable insights that could reshape treatment approaches.

The rigorous peer-reviewed study, published in Brain Medicine, examined 75 stable outpatients with SSDs, revealing that more than one in four patients (26.7%) exhibited distinct manic symptoms, a finding that carries important implications for clinical practice and patient care.

Our research demonstrates a clear association between positive symptoms and manic presentations in schizophrenia spectrum disorders. More importantly, we found that the severity of positive symptoms could predict the presence of manic symptoms, suggesting a deeper connection between these two aspects of psychopathology."

Professor Evangelia M. Tsapakis, lead researcher of the study

The investigation utilized the Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS) alongside other clinical assessment tools, finding that patients with higher scores on the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) were more likely to experience manic symptoms. This correlation proved particularly strong for positive symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions.

"Our findings suggest we may need to reevaluate how we screen for and treat schizophrenia spectrum disorders," notes Professor K.N. Fountoulakis, senior author of the study. "By identifying manic symptoms early through systematic screening, we could potentially improve treatment outcomes and reduce the economic burden on both patients and healthcare systems. This is particularly relevant for patients who may not be responding optimally to current treatment approaches."

Related Stories

The study's findings support a more nuanced, dimensional understanding of mental health conditions rather than strict categorical diagnoses. This perspective could lead to more personalized treatment strategies and improved patient outcomes.

The research also revealed that:

  • The presence of manic symptoms significantly correlated with overall clinical psychopathology
  • Language and thought disorders showed strong associations with manic presentations
  • Current diagnostic approaches might be overlooking important manic components in SSD patients

These discoveries raise important questions about the current diagnostic framework and treatment approaches. Could the presence of manic symptoms indicate a distinct subtype of schizophrenia? Might some patients benefit from mood-stabilizing medications in addition to traditional antipsychotic treatments?

The research team suggests that implementing regular screening for manic symptoms in SSD patients could lead to more effective, personalized treatment approaches. This recommendation comes at a crucial time when healthcare systems worldwide are seeking more cost-effective and efficient treatment strategies.

Source:

Genomic Press

Journal reference:

Tsapakis, E. M., et al. (2025) Manic symptoms in schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Brain Medicine. DOI: https://doi.org/10.61373/bm025r.0005.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Vanderbilt researchers achieve milestone in Alzheimer's drug development
Anhedonia: The hidden psychological toll of deep endometriosis
Study: Brain volume changes correlate with social behavior differences in psychiatric conditions
Study finds facial shape differences linked to schizophrenia and bipolar disorder
Differences in brain cell synapses may explain vulnerability to autism and schizophrenia
Rising cannabis use disorder cases contribute to growing schizophrenia diagnoses
Study identifies contrast perception deficit in people with schizophrenia
High-fat diet linked to impulsive behaviors and brain changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cerebral cortex plays key role in memory and novelty detection