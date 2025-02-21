How to identify and avoid fraudulent Alzheimer's treatments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
U.S. Food and Drug AdministrationFeb 21 2025

Chances are, you know someone with Alzheimer's disease or a related dementia involving memory loss. That's due in part to the fact that as our older population grows, so does the number of people facing serious cognitive and related health issues.

Not surprisingly, this demographic change has been accompanied by a growth in the number of marketers who prey on this population, pitching products that make unproven claims that they can prevent, treat, delay, or even cure Alzheimer's disease.

These purported miracle cures are sold primarily on the Internet. They are often, though not always, falsely labeled as dietary supplements. Regardless of their form, these products fly in the face of true science. What these companies are selling is the false hope that there is an effective treatment or cure.

At best, the products offered by these scam artists will have no effect on the patient; at worst they may pose a danger to a patient who takes them. Not only will they not do what they claim, the ingredients in these products may interact with, and potentially interfere with, essential medications. Furthermore, these products have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for safety and effectiveness. These products are a waste of money and may also delay consumers from receiving the necessary care and support for their illness.

Look out for unproven claims about Alzheimer's treatments

Remember the saying, "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is?" Unfortunately, when faced with a serious health issue, even the most rational person can be led to believe implausible claims. Indeed, that's what companies selling fake treatments count on.

One of best ways to protect yourself from fake treatments is to ask whether the claim seems too promising and if it contradicts what you've heard from reputable sources about treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Companies selling unproven Alzheimer's treatments often include a range of unsupported and expansive claims about the supposed healing powers of their products. These includes statements such as:

  • "You can even reverse mental decline associated with dementia or even Alzheimer's in just a week;"
  • "Clinically shown to help disease of the brain such as Alzheimer's and even dementia;"
  • "Supplements are used to cure Alzheimer's disease;"
  • "can … reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by half;"
  • "May have a role in preventing the progression of Alzheimer's;" and
  • "Clinically shown to help disease of the brain such as Alzheimer's and even dementia."

Another red flag is that many of the claims made by these companies about the supposedly curative powers of their products are often not limited to Alzheimer's disease. Consumers should steer clear of products that claim to cure or treat a broad range of unrelated diseases.

How to protect yourself

Here are some other ways to protect yourself and others from fake Alzheimer's treatments:

Related Stories

  • Question any product that also claims to be a "scientific breakthrough." Companies marketing these products take advantage of people when they are most vulnerable and often looking for a miracle cure.
  • Always check with your doctor or health care professional before buying or using any over-the-counter product, including those labeled as dietary supplements.

A great deal of scientific research is being conducted on Alzheimer's disease, but at this point, no cure or treatment have been shown to stop or reverse the progression of the disease. Several prescription drugs have been approved by the FDA to treat people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Most medicines work best for people in the early or middle stages of Alzheimer's, and can slow down some symptoms, such as memory loss, for a time. But none of these medications stops the disease itself.

Treatment development and FDA-approval requires clinical research and testing to ensure that any new drugs are both effective and safe. For patients interested in accessing investigational drugs, there are legal ways to do so, such as by taking part in clinical trials.

FDA protects consumers from companies selling unapproved new drugs

The FDA takes action against companies marketing unapproved new drugs that claim to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure Alzheimer's disease and a number of other diseases and health conditions.

The FDA issues warning letters to advise the companies to change or remove claims about their products that render the products misbranded or otherwise illegally marketed, and if the companies don't comply, the FDA may take further legal action to prevent the products from reaching consumers.

If you know of a product or supplement (other than approved drugs) being advertised or sold as treatment for Alzheimer's or other diseases, you can report it on FDA's website.

Source:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover direct feedback loop in brain circuit connecting memories and emotions
Eating more flavonoids may slow aging and boost brain health, study finds
Study reveals brain circuit linked to human creativity
Breakthrough technology enables mRNA delivery across the blood-brain barrier
Study highlights the need for more diversity in vaginal microbiome research
How immune cells and neurons secretly shape brain health, behavior, and disease
New research sheds light on brain inflammation in Alzheimer's
New review sheds light on links between Alzheimer's and metabolic syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Can chili peppers improve ADHD symptoms? Scientists explore their gut-brain connection