Healthier lifestyle choices could mitigate telomere length-associated brain disease risks

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamJun 12 2025

Scientists from Mass General Brigham explored the associations between telomere length-which decreases as a person ages or is exposed to unhealthy environments-and the risk for age-related brain diseases. The research team found evidence suggesting that healthier lifestyle choices could mitigate telomere length-associated risks. Their results are published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Reducing risk factors like weight and alcohol consumption as well as getting more sleep and exercise can all help reverse the risk of age-related brain diseases, even for people who are already showing signs of biological aging. In short, it is never too late to start taking better care of your brain."

Tamara Kimball, MD, lead author, Center for Neurotechnology and Neurorecovery, Massachusetts General Hospital

The risk of stroke, dementia, and late-life depression (LLD) increases for people as they get older. Likewise, telomeres, which are protective caps on chromosomes, naturally shorten with age, or exposure to adverse environmental conditions, like stress and pollution, increasing the risk for DNA damage. This study sought to determine the association between these age-related brain diseases and leukocyte telomere length (LTL), and whether LTL was a direct causal factor or merely a predictive marker for brain diseases.

To investigate this relationship, the research team analyzed data from 356,173 participants in the UK Biobank. They also used the McCance Brain Care Score (BCS), which accounts for factors like blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and lifestyle behaviors, and social-emotional aspects that influence risk factor profiles.

Related Stories

Their findings showed that individuals with shorter LTLs and lower BCSs, reflecting less optimal lifestyle choices, were at greater risk for these brain diseases. Notably, those with shorter LTLs but healthier lifestyle scores (high BCS) did not show a significantly increased risk, suggesting that a high BCS may mitigate the effects of short telomeres.

One notable limitation of the study was that LTL was only measured at the initial visit, and so telomere shortening could not be tracked over time. Additionally, the study only included individuals of European descent, which limits its generalizability. Nevertheless, reducing risk factors appears to mitigate the negative effects of shorter telomeres on cerebral health, which sets the stage for future studies to explore whether lifestyle interventions can in fact slow aging's effects on the brain.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Kimball, T. N., et al. (2025). Association of Leucocyte Telomere Length With Stroke, Dementia, and Late-Life Depression. Neurologydoi.org/10.1212/wnl.0000000000213794.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Glioblastoma patients live longer with triple treatment strategy
Psilocybin rewires the brain for weeks, study finds
Research reveals the brain’s hidden shield against aging and neurodegeneration
Better brain care score linked to lower risk of heart disease and cancer
Brain state-driven neural stimulation improves cognitive flexibility and relieves autistic behaviors
Study uncovers brain regions that help differentiate imagination from reality
Reading this? Your brain is already deciding when to blink next
Italian researcher sheds light on the lasting psychiatric impact of childhood trauma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Reverse transcriptase activity found in aging and Alzheimer’s brains