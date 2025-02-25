Cooling treatment shows no benefits for preterm infants with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human DevelopmentFeb 25 2025

Lowering the body temperature of preterm infants (born at 33 to 35 weeks of pregnancy) with hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE)-a type of brain damage caused by oxygen loss-offers no benefits over standard care, according to a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Previous studies of near-term and term infants (born after 36 weeks) with HIE found that this cooling treatment, which lowers body temperature to about 92 degrees Fahrenheit, significantly reduced the risk of death or disability by age 18 months (corrected for prematurity). However, the current findings show that such benefits are not observed for preterm infants with HIE. The authors noted that use of the cooling treatment in preterm infants has increased, despite little research on its effectiveness in this age group.

The study was conducted by Roger G. Faix, M.D., of the University of Utah, and colleagues at 19 newborn research centers. It appears in JAMA Pediatrics. Funding was provided by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

HIE-associated oxygen loss can result from compression of the umbilical cord, a tear in the uterus, or other complications at birth. Of 188 preterm infants with HIE born from 2015 to 2020, 88 infants were assigned at random to the cooling treatment and 80 were maintained at normal temperature. Researchers evaluated occurrences such as death and moderate to severe disability when the infants were 18 to 22 months old. They found that 35% of those receiving the cooling treatment and 29% kept at normal temperature had died or had a disability. More specifically, deaths occurred in 20% of those receiving cooling treatment and 12% of those receiving standard care. Overall, preterm infants who received the cooling therapy had a 74% higher risk of death or disability and an 87% higher risk of death.

Source:

NIH/Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development

Journal reference:

Faix, R. G., et al. (2025). Whole-Body Hypothermia for Neonatal Encephalopathy in Preterm Infants 33 to 35 Weeks’ Gestation. JAMA Pediatrics. doi.org/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2024.6613.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring ketamine's potential in the fight against treatment-resistant depression
Hospital sink drains found to harbor dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria
Gene therapy shows promise in treating SCN1B-linked epileptic encephalopathies
Low-dose semaglutide reduces alcohol consumption and cravings in early trial
Multidrug-resistant TB in children is rising: Urgent global action needed
Why over 5 billion people still lack access to life-saving medical oxygen
No extra benefit from mechanical clot removal over medications in some strokes
Iowa Medicaid sends $4M bills to two families grieving deaths of loved ones with disabilities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Epidural steroid injections may offer modest short-term pain relief for some back pain