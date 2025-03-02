Protein power essential for building and maintaining muscle mass

This World Protein Day, leading nutrition and wellness company, Herbalife is helping to demystify protein and offer simple tips and information about this vital nutrient. Many of us are aware of the importance of protein in our diets but are not always sure about exactly how to achieve that and the specifics of the role it plays in our diet.

Protein is an important nutrient for body and mind, supporting tissue building, hormone and enzyme production, and overall metabolism. Research shows that high-protein diets not only aid in fat loss but also help preserve lean muscle and prevent weight regain. This makes protein a key ingredient for effective and sustainable weight management.

Even while resting, muscle tissue burns three times more energy than body fat. This means your muscles are powerful calorie-burning machines. For many, the goal is building and maintaining muscle mass to achieve a healthier, stronger body.

However, for those focusing on losing weight, it can mean losing not just fat but also muscle mass. That’s where protein, paired with exercise, becomes the ultimate ally. High-protein diets and regular exercise work together to safeguard your muscle mass during weight loss, keeping your metabolism running strong.

Dr Richard Alison, the former Head of Performance Nutrition at Arsenal Football Club, and is a dietitian and nutritionist for Herbalife Nutrition, the largest nutrition & wellbeing company globally, outlines five top tips for building and maintaining muscle mass through the power of protein:

1. Protein needs change with age

As people age, the body’s ability to process protein declines, necessitating a higher intake to maintain muscle mass and overall health. Older adults should aim for 1.0-1.2 grams of protein per kg of body weight per day to support muscle and health, higher amounts could be needed to support the needs of physically active older adults, or for particular health conditions.

2. Don’t underestimate the power plant protein

A plant-based diet with a well-balanced mixture of plant proteins can provide a complete, high-quality protein source. Did you know lentils pack more protein per gram than ground beef (25% vs. 18%), and pea protein isolates can hit 94%!

However, the protein intake recommendations for vegans and vegetarians is about 10% higher than those whose diets contain animal protein. Products such as Herbalife’s Tri Blend Select helps you get all the protein you need in a plant-based diet, packing all the essential amino acids.

3. Prioritize milk proteins for muscle growth

Milk proteins, whey and casein, are probably the best/most studied proteins in relation to exercise and their potential to help build and maintain muscle. Consuming high-quality proteins like the ones found in milk is an excellent way to support muscle growth and recovery from exercise. If dairy is not your preferred option, make sure you choose proteins that deliver all essential amino acids in sufficient quantities.

4. Support heart health with plant-based proteins

Swap animal proteins for plant-based options to help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, key factors in heart disease prevention. Plus, some plant proteins come packed with fiber and antioxidants, offering extra support for your heart.

5. Boost protein with supplements

Getting sufficient protein is not the only challenge. Studies have shown that having an even protein distribution throughout the day better supports muscle synthesis than skews intakes. Aim to have 20-40 g of protein per meal (depending on your daily needs). This might be challenging form some meals of the day, particularly breakfast. Protein supplements can help you achieve a healthy and ideal protein intake and evenly distributed throughout the day.