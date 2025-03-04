HPV more common in men than women and linked to rising cancer rates

While the human papillomavirus (HPV) is most associated with cervical cancer risk and women, a new survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) shows that the majority of people are unaware that the virus is actually more common among men than women and is associated with rising rates of other cancers that directly impact men.

The consumer survey sought to understand the public's knowledge of the lesser known but common virus – specifically how it is spread and its impact on cancer risk.

Survey results were clear: most respondents didn't know much about HPV and its long-term cancer risk, and they have misperceptions of how the infection is spread. That lack of knowledge, says Electra Paskett, PhD, a cancer control researcher at the OSUCCC – James, leaves many people at unnecessary risk for preventable cancers.

We have a vaccine that has been shown to reduce the risk of HPV infection by up to 90%. This is a powerful tool for cancer prevention that has only been available to us in the past few decades, and we are seeing the impact of those vaccines now through the scientific data." Electra Paskett, PhD, cancer control researcher at the OSUCCC – James

Debunking myths about HPV

For this survey, respondents were asked if they agree or disagree with some basic statements about HPV to gauge public knowledge. Survey results showed that many people think this is an infection that impacts women more than men.

"This is concerning because more men are infected with HPV than women and they could unknowingly spread it to their partners," said Paskett, who also serves as Marion N. Rowley Professor of Cancer Research and professor in The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Specific results from the survey include:

Nearly half of respondents (45%) did not know if HPV was linked to cancers beyond cervical. FACT: It is the primary risk factor for cervical cancer but is also linked to rising rates of cancers that affect the tonsils, base of tongue, throat, neck, esophagus, anus and genitals according to peer-reviewed scientific data.

It is the primary risk factor for cervical cancer but is also linked to rising rates of cancers that affect the tonsils, base of tongue, throat, neck, esophagus, anus and genitals according to peer-reviewed scientific data. 42% believed HPV was more common in women. FACT: HPV is more common in men, but because there is only a test for women, people mistakenly think HPV only affects women, according to the CDC.

HPV is more common in men, but because there is only a test for women, people mistakenly think HPV only affects women, according to the CDC. 40% believed that if you are infected with HPV, you will have symptoms. FACT: Many do not have symptoms until after they have cancer.

Power of prevention

Paskett noted that while the HPV vaccine is recommended between the ages of 9 and 12 for maximum effectiveness (prior to potential HPV exposure), it is now available to adults up until age 45.

Although the vaccine has been available since 2006, the lack of awareness that it can prevent cancer later in life has slowed progress in preventing these cancers. The CDC estimates that timely HPV vaccination could prevent 90% of cervical cancers alone, and only about half (56.9%) of children who qualify for the vaccine have received it. Among them, more girls and women are being vaccinated than boys and men.

HPV-related oropharyngeal (tonsil and tongue base) cancer cases rising rapidly

Right now, about 42 million people are infected with HPV, and most Americans (98%) have been exposed. The virus spreads through sexual contact (saliva or ejaculatory fluids) and can spread through childbirth. If the immune system can't kill the virus, however, the cells can change into cancer.

OSUCCC – James head and neck surgeon Matthew Old, MD, cites concerns about rapidly rising rates of HPV-related oropharyngeal (tonsil and tongue base) cancers, noting that if this trend continues, they could quickly be among the most common forms of cancer in adults between the ages of 45 and 65.

Recent estimates suggest that oropharyngeal cancer may become one of the top three cancers among middle-aged men in the United States by 2045, and the most common form of cancer among elderly men in the next 10 years.

"It can take years or even decades for the genetic changes caused by HPV to take effect and transform into cancer," said Old "Once exposed, there are currently no treatments for HPV infections, and many who are unvaccinated unknowingly carry and spread high-risk strains of the virus. That's why vaccination is so important."

To learn more about treatment and research at the OSUCCC – James, visit cancer.osu.edu or call 1-800-293-5066.

Survey methodology

This study was conducted by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from February 7-9, 2025, among a sample of 1,005 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=975) and telephone (n=30) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.