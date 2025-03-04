How to bridge the historical divide between physical and mental wellness

Genomic Press Mar 4 2025

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview published today in Brain Medicine, psychiatry resident Dr. Nicholas Fabiano reveals how a personal injury transformed into groundbreaking research on the intersection of physical and mental health. The interview showcases Dr. Fabiano's innovative work in lifestyle psychiatry and his mission to bridge the historical divide between physical and mental wellness.

"The arbitrary line we have drawn between mental and physical health is one of the biggest mistakes in medicine," Dr. Fabiano explains in the interview. His perspective was profoundly shaped by a broken bone due to arm wrestling during medical school that required surgical repair and led to nerve damage, providing firsthand insight into the intimate connection between physical trauma and mental wellbeing.

Dr. Fabiano's recent research has garnered significant attention in the psychiatric community. His meta-analyses, published in the Journal of Affective Disorders and in Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, revealed that exercise is associated with reduced suicide attempts, though interestingly showed no connection to thoughts of suicide or deaths by suicide. This finding led to his provocative article "Is exercise a form of self-harm?" in Sports Psychiatry, which presents a novel perspective on the relationship between physical activity and mental health.

"Not being afraid to be incorrect" is a principle Dr. Fabiano champions in his research approach. This mindset has enabled him to challenge established paradigms and explore unconventional hypotheses. His work extends beyond theoretical research – he recently published a practical framework helping physicians "prescribe" exercise for patients with depression, addressing a critical gap in clinical practice.

The Genomic Press Interview explores Dr. Fabiano's multidisciplinary background, from his early work with silicon radioisotopes to his current role bridging specialties including nephrology, cardiology, and ophthalmology. This versatile experience informs his integrated approach to mental health treatment.

"I noticed that throughout medical school and residency, emphasizing my exercise, diet, and sleep habits improved my mood, decreased anxiety levels, and significantly improved my academic performance," Dr. Fabiano shares. This personal observation has evolved into a broader research agenda examining lifestyle interventions for mental health conditions.

Looking ahead, Dr. Fabiano aims to further develop evidence-based guidelines for lifestyle interventions in psychiatric care. His work raises intriguing questions about the potential role of physical activity in mental health treatment: Could exercise prescriptions become a standard component of depression treatment plans? How might personalized lifestyle interventions be tailored to individual patient needs?

Dr. Nicholas Fabiano's Genomic Press interview is part of a larger series that highlights the people behind today's most influential scientific ideas. Each interview in the series offers a blend of cutting-edge research and personal reflections, providing readers with a comprehensive view of the scientists shaping the future. By combining a focus on professional achievements with personal insights, this interview style invites a richer narrative that both engages and educates readers. This format provides an ideal starting point for profiles that delve into the scientist's impact on the field, while also touching on broader human themes.

Fabiano, N., (2025) Nicholas Fabiano: Removing the divide between physical and mental health. Brain Medicine. doi.org/10.61373/bm025k.0017.

