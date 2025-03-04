This International Women’s Day, Meet the Scientist Changing Women’s Health

Thought Leaders Prof. Inge Herrmann Professor of Medical Technology Innovation University of Zurich

For International Women's Day NewsMedical speaks with Prof. Dr. Inge Herrmann about her groundbreaking work at the intersection of engineering, material science, and healthcare innovation. She shares insights into her journey, the urgent need for advancements in women’s health, and how her team is pioneering biomedical solutions—including a reversible hydrogel implant that could revolutionize gynecological treatments.

Prof. Dr. Herrmann, before we dive into your groundbreaking research, could you introduce yourself and share a bit about your career journey? What led you to the intersection of engineering, material science, and healthcare innovation?

I have always been drawn to challenges—the things people said were too difficult, too unconventional, or not meant for someone like me. From a young age, I knew I didn’t want to follow the well-trodden path; I wanted to explore the edges of what was possible. Science and engineering appealed to me because they are about solving problems in ways that haven’t been done before. But I also saw how certain fields—especially those impacting women’s health—were overlooked or dismissed as less of a priority.

That only made me more determined. That only made me more determined to bring focus and innovation to areas that had long been underrepresented. I was never interested in simply fitting into existing frameworks—I wanted to challenge them, evolve them, and push innovation in directions others hadn’t considered.

This is what led me to the intersection of chemistry, engineering, and medical innovation. My work focuses on developing cutting-edge biomedical solutions, from advanced surgical adhesives to nanotechnology-enabled therapies and women’s health innovations. For me, science should be both bold and strategic—driving breakthroughs that directly impact those who need them most.

The W-HEALTH program’s reversible hydrogel implant is a groundbreaking advancement in women’s reproductive health. What inspired you to develop this technology, and how do you see it changing the future of gynecological treatments?

The inspiration for this technology came from a bold and unconventional decision—I hired a gynecologist to join my lab. This decision reflects my belief that interdisciplinary collaboration is essential to solving real-world challenges. Instead of developing technologies in isolation, we started by listening to the actual problems surgeons and patients faced. Through this collaboration, we identified a major gap: a need for a reversible, non-hormonal method for contraception—one that could also serve as a minimally invasive treatment for conditions like endometriosis. Existing options either involve hormonal interventions with side effects or permanent surgical procedures, leaving many women with few choices that fit their needs.

That’s how we developed the reversible hydrogel implant—a trigger-responsive material that can temporarily occlude the fallopian tubes without causing permanent damage. It offers a safe, adaptable, and patient-centered solution that reflects our broader goal: developing innovations that align with the real needs of women and healthcare providers.

This technology has the potential to redefine gynecological treatments by providing an alternative to hormonal birth control, reducing the need for invasive surgeries, and offering a novel approach to managing endometriosis by limiting retrograde menstruation, which is believed to contribute to the disease’s progression. By prioritizing both effectiveness and quality of life, this approach can empower women with more control over their reproductive health.

Image Credit: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock.com

Your research brings together material science and medicine to develop novel biomedical solutions. Can you walk us through the science behind the reversible hydrogel implant and how it works to control blood flow in the fallopian tubes?

This hydrogel implant is designed to temporarily and reversibly occlude the fallopian tubes without causing permanent damage. It works by leveraging trigger-responsive materials that can be deployed through a minimally invasive procedure, forming a temporary physical barrier. The hydrogel is engineered to degrade and be safely removed when no longer needed, restoring fertility.

Unlike traditional contraceptive methods that rely on hormones or permanent sterilization, this approach offers a non-hormonal, mechanical solution that meets the needs of a diverse patient population.

Traditionally, medical research has underrepresented female-specific conditions. The W-HEALTH program challenges this disparity by focusing on diseases such as endometriosis and gynecological cancers. How do you hope your research will bridge these critical gaps in women’s health?

For far too long, women’s health has been underfunded and deprioritized in medical innovation. Conditions like endometriosis and gynecological cancers affect millions, yet they have historically received less attention than other health priorities. This gap has led to delayed diagnoses, limited treatment options, and a need for greater scientific understanding.

The W-HEALTH program is about changing that narrative. By bringing together engineers, clinicians, and materials scientists, we are developing high-impact biomedical solutions that directly address these unmet needs. By integrating cutting-edge material science with real-world clinical needs, we can move beyond incremental improvements and create transformative solutions. This isn’t just about scientific progress—it’s about ensuring that women’s health receives the attention, funding, and urgency it deserves.

Image Credit: illustrissima/Shutterstock.com

As a leader in engineering and medical research, what advice do you have for young women aspiring to enter STEM fields, particularly in disciplines traditionally dominated by men?

Get comfortable with challenging assumptions and pushing beyond societal expectations. If you want to thrive in STEM—especially in traditionally male-dominated fields—you have to be willing to think differently, question norms, and persist in the face of doubt. People will have expectations of you—sometimes limiting ones.

But what truly defines your career is how you choose to challenge those assumptions. The most important breakthroughs don’t come from playing it safe—they come from pushing past what others think is possible.

Your research spans disciplines, bridging engineering, material science, and medicine. How important is interdisciplinary collaboration in driving breakthroughs in healthcare, and how can we create more inclusive research environments?

Interdisciplinary collaboration isn’t just important—it’s essential. The biggest breakthroughs in healthcare don’t happen in isolation; they emerge when engineers, material scientists, and clinicians come together, bringing different perspectives to the table. No single discipline has all the answers, but when we combine expertise and challenge each other’s thinking, we can develop truly transformative solutions.

Creating more inclusive research environments starts with respect—valuing different ways of thinking and being open to perspectives outside your own field. It means fostering a culture where questions are encouraged, expertise is shared, and innovation isn’t limited by traditional boundaries. Science advances when we listen, collaborate, and build on each other’s strengths. That’s where real impact happens.

Congratulations on receiving the Falling Walls Science Breakthrough of the Year 2024 Women’s Impact Award! What does this recognition mean to you, and how do you hope it will inspire further advancements in women’s healthcare?

Thank you! Receiving the Falling Walls Women Breakthrough Award in partnership with the Elsevier and Volkswagen Foundations is an incredible honor. More than a personal recognition, I see it as a powerful statement that women’s health innovation deserves to be at the forefront of scientific breakthroughs. For too long, female-specific conditions like endometriosis, gynecological cancers, and reproductive health have been underfunded, understudied, and underestimated.

This award highlights the urgency of changing that. I hope it sends a clear message that investing in women’s health isn’t just about equity—it’s about scientific progress and improving healthcare for half the population. I also hope this recognition inspires more scientists, engineers, and clinicians to push boundaries in this space, to ask bold questions, and to develop technologies that truly address the unmet needs in women’s healthcare.

Most importantly, I hope it encourages young researchers—especially women—to step into leadership roles, challenge the status quo, and drive the change we still need.

Your research is breaking multiple barriers—from advancing female-specific healthcare solutions to ensuring accessibility in low-resource settings. If you had to define the biggest “wall” your work is breaking, what would it be and why?

The biggest "wall" we are breaking is the historical neglect of female-specific health conditions in medical innovation. Women’s health has often been treated as a niche area rather than a central focus in biomedical research. Our work is changing this by developing technology-driven solutions that address urgent unmet needs. This also extends to ensuring equitable access to healthcare innovations, particularly in low-resource settings where reproductive healthcare remains a challenge.

International Women’s Day is a moment to celebrate achievements, raise awareness, and push for action. In your view, what are the most urgent steps society must take to truly #AccelerateAction toward gender equality in science and healthcare?

Stop assuming. Too many times, people have decided for me—what I could achieve, what was “realistic,” what was “too ambitious.” They were wrong. If we truly want to #AccelerateAction toward gender equality in science and healthcare, we don’t need special treatment or extra help. We just need equal opportunities, the same level of trust, and the freedom to pursue bold ideas without being second-guessed.

There is hope - Elsevier’s gender report found that women now constitute 41% of active researchers globally, up from 28% 20 years ago. Grants for women are growing steadily – although these gains are not strong enough to keep pace with the rise in the proportion of women active researchers.

Fund ideas based on merit, not bias. Women-led projects are often met with more skepticism. If we judge ideas by their true potential rather than outdated assumptions, breakthroughs will follow.

Ensure leadership is based on talent, not outdated norms. Women are just as capable of leading in STEM and healthcare—yet we still see gaps at the top. Fixing this isn’t about favoring women; it’s about stopping the systemic biases that push them out.

Prioritize women's health research. It’s not a niche topic—it’s half the population. Equal funding and attention in biomedical innovation should be the standard, not the exception.

We don’t need extra help. We just need the barriers removed and the same playing field as everyone else.

If you could envision the ideal future for women in science and healthcare, what would it look like? And what message would you like to share with the next generation of women changemakers on this International Women’s Day?

The ideal future for women in science and healthcare is one where gender is no longer a factor in opportunity, recognition, or leadership. A future where women aren’t seen as the exception in the room but as scientists, engineers, and innovators—first and foremost. My best collaborators don’t think of me as a woman in engineering—they think of me as an engineer. That’s the future we should strive for: where competence speaks louder than assumptions, where ideas matter more than stereotypes, and where talent is judged without bias.

To the next generation of women changemakers: Be relentless. Don’t waste energy fighting to fit into outdated molds—break them. If someone tells you your idea is impossible, take it as a challenge. Surround yourself with people who see your skills, not your gender. Science needs bold thinkers, not rule-followers. The future won’t change on its own—we have to build it, disrupt it, and own it.

Further Reading

About Professor Inge Herrmann

Inge Herrmann, an ETH Zurich engineer, is a Professor of Medical Technology Innovation at the University of Zurich, Balgrist University Hospital, and Swiss Federal Labs. Her lab focuses on developing the tools and technologies shaping the future of medicine.

These innovations advance diagnostics and therapy, translating into clinical applications and successful ventures. Her achievements include the Eccellenza Professorial Award, Latsis Prize, and Largiader Award.