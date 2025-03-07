Study links ITSN1 gene variants to increased Parkinson's disease risk

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Baylor College of MedicineMar 7 2025

A new study published in Cell Reports reveals a breakthrough discovery linking genetic variants in the gene ITSN1 to a significantly elevated risk of Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative condition that affects nearly 2% of adults older than 65 years. This work, led by an international team of researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, AstraZeneca and the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital, could pave the way for new treatments aimed at slowing or preventing Parkinson's disease progression.

Parkinson's disease, the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, still has no cure. To tackle this unmet need, we analyzed genetic data from nearly 500,000 UK Biobank participants and discovered that individuals carrying rare ITSN1variants that impair the gene's normal function face up to a tenfold higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease."

Dr. Ryan S. Dhindsa, co-corresponding author, assistant professor of pathology and immunology at Baylor College of Medicine and principal investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital

These findings were subsequently validated across three independent cohorts comprising more than 8,000 cases and 400,000 controls. Importantly, ITSN1 carriers trended toward earlier age of disease onset.

"What makes this discovery so significant is the exceptional magnitude of the effect of ITSN1 in increasing Parkinson's risk, especially when compared with variants in other well-established, genes such as LRRK2 and GBA1," Dhindsa said.

"We focus on rare genetic mutations because they often confer large effects on disease risk that reveal critical disease mechanisms. These genetic discoveries not only deepen our understanding of Parkinson's biology but also unveil promising new targets for therapeutic intervention," Dhindsa explained.

Related Stories

ITSN1 plays an important role in how neurons send messages to each other – a process called synaptic transmission – making it particularly relevant to Parkinson's disease, a condition in which disruption of nerve signals leads to the typical symptoms of impaired gait and balance, tremors and rigidity. "We also showed in fruit flies that reducing ITSN1 levels worsens Parkinson's-like features, including the ability to climb. We plan to extend these investigations to stem cell and mouse models," Dhindsa said.

Interestingly, previous studies have recently implicated similar ITSN1 mutations in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Other emerging data also have suggested an association between ASD and Parkinson's disease, indicating that people with ASD are three times more likely to develop parkinsonism. "Our findings support future studies to better understand the connections between these two conditions and the mechanisms involved," Dhindsa said.

This study highlights ITSN1 as a promising therapeutic target and underscores the value of large-scale genetic sequencing in identifying rare mutations that contribute to complex neurological disorders.

Others contributors to this work include Thomas P. Spargo, Chloe F. Sands, Isabella R. Juan, Jonathan Mitchell, Vida Ravanmehr, Jessica C. Butts, Ruth B. De-Paula, Youngdoo Kim, Fengyuan Hu, Quanli Wang, Dimitrios Vitsios, Manik Garg, Lawrence Middleton, Michal Tyrlik, Mirko Messa, Guillermo del Angel, Daniel G. Calame, Hiba Saade, Laurie Robak, Ben Hollis, Vishnu A Cuddapah, Huda Y. Zoghbi, Joshua M. Shulman, Slavé Petrovski, Ismael Al-Ramahi and Ioanna Tachmazidou. The authors are affiliated with one or more of the following institutions: Baylor College of Medicine, AstraZeneca, the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital, Rice University and the University of Melbourne.

Source:

Baylor College of Medicine

Journal reference:

Spargo, T. P., et al. (2025) Haploinsufficiency of ITSN1 is associated with a substantial increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2025.115355.

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gene therapy breakthrough offers hope for severe Dravet syndrome cases
Study identifies key genetic markers for SCA6 diagnosis
Inhalable gene therapy tested for cystic fibrosis treatment in the UK and Europe
Gene therapy shows promise in treating SCN1B-linked epileptic encephalopathies
Breakthrough in gene therapy could help protect against heart arrhythmias
Study demonstrates successful gene therapy for maple syrup urine disease
Study challenges role of BRCA1 mutation in prostate cancer initiation
Research highlights gender and age differences in eye gene therapy responses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rare gene variants linked to Type 2 diabetes discovered in Asian Indian families