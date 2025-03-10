Study questions the health benefits of red wine over white wine

A common perception is that not all alcoholic beverages are alike. Red wine, for instance, is often considered a healthier choice, with many believing its high resveratrol content - an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties - offers protection against cancer. Researchers from the Brown University School of Public Health, however, have put this assumption to the test.

In a new a study, the researchers compared cancer risks associated with red and white wine. Analyzing 42 observational studies involving nearly 96,000 participants, the team - co-led by Eunyoung Cho, an associate professor of epidemiology and of dermatology at Brown - found no clear evidence that red wine mitigates cancer risk. The study also found no overall increase to cancer risk from consuming wine regardless of type.

We conducted a comprehensive meta-analysis to assess whether red wine is truly a healthier choice than white wine. Our analysis included as many published epidemiological studies as possible that separately explored the relationship between red and white wine consumption and cancer risk. The results revealed no significant difference in cancer risk between red and white wine overall. However, we did observe a distinction when it came to skin cancer risk. Specifically, the consumption of white wine, but not red wine, was associated with an increased risk of skin cancer." Eunyoung Cho, associate professor of epidemiology and of dermatology, Brown University

In fact, the researchers calculated a 22% increased risk of skin cancer associated with white wine compared to red wine. The reasons for this remain unclear. Researchers suggest that heavy consumption of wine may correlate to high-risk behaviors, such as indoor tanning and inadequate sunscreen use. However, it is unclear why white wine, in particular, is the culprit.

The study also found a stronger association between white wine intake and increased overall cancer risk among women. This finding warrants further investigations into potential underlying mechanisms.

The meta-analysis done by the team is the first study of its kind and challenges the belief that red wine is healthier than white. It also points to the need for further study into the association between white wine consumption and cancer risk, particularly in women.

Alcohol - specifically, the ethanol in alcoholic beverages - metabolizes into compounds that damage DNA and proteins, contributing to cancer risk. In 2020, excessive alcohol consumption was linked to more than 740,000 cancer cases worldwide, accounting for 4.1% of all cases.