Cheese vs. Diet Coke: An aussie dentist weighs in on the viral TikTok hack

A bizarre TikTok trend has people pairing Diet Coke with cheese in the name of dental health—but does it actually work? Dr. Ben Hargreave from Dental Boutique breaks down the science and shares which foods actually protect your teeth.

Dr. Ben says: “When it comes to keeping your teeth healthy, cheese can be a great ally. It’s packed with calcium, which strengthens your teeth, and chewing it boosts saliva production, helping to neutralize acids from things like soft drinks. Now, if you want to go the extra mile, Camembert is a fantastic choice—it’s actually alkaline, which means it can help protect your teeth even more by counteracting acidity in your mouth.”

Myth vs. Fact Myth: Diet Coke and cheese together will magically cancel out the acid damage.

Fact: Cheese helps, but it doesn’t erase all the harm from acidic drinks like Diet Coke.

If you’re enjoying a Diet Coke every day, here’s a simple plan to keep your teeth happy:

Rinse your mouth with water right after drinking.

Wait 20 minutes before brushing your teeth (this gives your enamel time to recover).

If you love Diet Coke, don’t panic—but think of it like a night out. You wouldn’t go to bed without washing your face, right? Same goes for your teeth: rinse, wait, and then brush! Eating calcium- and phosphate-rich foods like milk and cheese can help prevent tooth decay and repair early damage by replenishing lost minerals. These foods have more of what your teeth need compared to water or saliva. Chewing sugar-free gum boosts saliva flow, which protects teeth by redepositing minerals and fighting acid. But watch out—sour candies can make saliva harmful instead. Rinsing with milk or snacking on cheese might give your teeth an extra boost, though scientists are still studying how well it works.” Dr. Ben Hargreave, Director and Co-Principal Dentist, Dental Boutique

And while we’re on the topic of tooth-friendly foods, here are a few more to keep in mind:

Dairy products like milk and yogurt are rich in calcium and phosphorus, which can help remineralise teeth, basically helping to strengthen the enamel

Crunchy fruits and veggies (think apples, carrots, and celery) act like natural toothbrushes, scrubbing away plaque and boosting saliva.

Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are high in calcium and folic acid, supporting healthy teeth and gums.

Nuts and seeds (like almonds) are low in sugar and packed with calcium and protein.

Fish and lean proteins (salmon, tuna, eggs) provide phosphorus, which works with calcium to strengthen teeth.

Unsweetened tea (green or black) contains fluoride to harden enamel—just skip the sugar!

Water is your best friend—especially fluoridated water, which rinses away food particles and keeps your mouth hydrated.

“This TikTok hack is making waves—but as a dentist, I have to set the record straight,” says Dr. Ben. “While cheese is great for your teeth, washing it down with fizzy drinks isn’t doing your smile any favours. You don’t have to give up your favorite foods—but a little strategy goes a long way in keeping your smile bright and strong.Next time you reach for a sugary drink, pair it with a tooth-healthy snack instead—cheese, nuts, or crunchy veggies. Your smile will thank you!”