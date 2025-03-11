Exercise intervention reduces fall risk in elderly women on multiple medications

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)Mar 11 2025

An exercise intervention aimed at elderly women was successful at reducing falls, especially among those with polypharmacy, a new study from the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital shows. The results were published in Scientific Reports.

The researchers also found that polypharmacy was associated with poorer results in functional tests measuring physical fitness. Polypharmacy was defined as the regular use of four or more medications.

Our findings suggest that, in order to enhance fall prevention in the elderly population, efforts to increase physical activity should be targeted specifically at those using multiple medications."

Anna-Erika Tamminen, Researcher, Kuopio Musculoskeletal Research Unit, University of Eastern Finland

According to Research Director Toni Rikkonen, the effectiveness of the exercise intervention was, as expected, largely dependent on the initial fitness level: "Those with the poorest physical fitness initially benefitted the most."

The researchers conducted a secondary analysis of the Kuopio Fall Prevention Study data. The randomized controlled trial included 914 women, with the median age being 76.5 years at the onset of the study. Half of the women were randomized into an exercise intervention group and half into a control group. All participants underwent fitness tests at the beginning of the study, and again one and two years later. Medication use was assessed with a baseline questionnaire, and participants were divided into six groups based on the number of medications used. Falls were monitored for about two years through biweekly SMS queries sent to participants.

Related Stories

The exercise intervention included guided exercise sessions twice a week for the first six months, with tai chi on one day and circuit training on the other. For the following six months, participants had free access to the city's recreational sports facilities.

During the follow-up, 1,380 falls were reported, of which 739 resulted in an injury and pain, and 63 in a fracture. The lowest risk of fall was among women with polypharmacy who participated in the exercise intervention. Their risk was 29% lower than that of the control group using zero to one medications and not participating in the intervention.

Previous studies have associated polypharmacy with an increased the risk of fall; however, in this study, polypharmacy did not affect the number of falls in the control group. Furthermore, no association was observed between the number of medications used and the number of fractures. Fitness test results were best among those who used zero to one medications both in the control and intervention groups, and poorest among those using multiple medications throughout the follow-up.

Source:

University of Eastern Finland (UEF Viestintä)

Journal reference:

Tamminen, A.-E., et al. (2025). Exercise reduces the risk of falls in women with polypharmacy: secondary analysis of a randomized controlled trial. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-025-88205-y.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The key to healthy aging? Exercise might be the answer
Study shows how exercise counteracts stress-induced high blood pressure
Exercise improves brain insulin sensitivity and lowers dementia risk in older adults with prediabetes
Brown fat discovery could revolutionize aging and exercise performance
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
Muscle strengthening exercise may help tackle insomnia in older adults
Physical activity could help colon cancer survivors match general population survival rates
Childhood physical activity can prevent tobacco smoking in adolescence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research shows exercise and healthy eating reduce inflammation in postmenopausal women