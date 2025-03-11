HSS research highlights faster recovery methods after knee surgery

At this year's American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting, investigators at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) presented several significant studies, with three focused on new ways to help patients recover faster after total knee arthroplasty (TKA), also known as knee replacement surgery.

What follows are highlights from these studies:

Limiting use of tourniquets during knee replacement surgery improves patient outcomes

Tourniquets have traditionally been used during TKA to reduce blood loss and the need for transfusions. However, a new study of almost 18,000 patients from 2019 to 2023 found that prolonged tourniquet use was linked to increased pain, higher opioid use, and a longer recovery.

We found that limiting tourniquet use was associated with slightly lower rates of opioid use to control pain after surgery and a quicker ability to complete physical therapy and leave the hospital." Brian P. Chalmers, MD, hip and knee surgeon at HSS and co-senior author of the study

Thanks to advances in medicine and technology, tourniquets may not be needed as often. For example, tranexamic acid (TXA) is now commonly used to effectively reduce bleeding and lower the likelihood of patients requiring a blood transfusion.

"If you have a drug that has this beneficial effect, then the need for a tourniquet may be reduced," explained Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle, MD, hip and knee surgeon at HSS and co-senior author of the research. "If you limit tourniquet use, patients will hurt less and will move sooner, and that will allow patients to go home sometimes the same day."

Dr. Della Valle notes that limiting tourniquet use can also reduce opioid consumption. The reason that tourniquet use during TKA has been associated with increased post-operative pain is because the device compresses the quadricep and hamstring muscles to restrict blood flow during the operation. The increased pain may impact the time it takes to complete rehabilitation.

Surgeons have also traditionally used tourniquets to keep the area between the knee implant and the bone as dry as possible, which helps bone cement create a stronger bond between the bone and the implant, potentially reducing the risk of loosening over time.

"Recent studies have shown that you can obtain a dry field without using a tourniquet, reducing its necessity during TKA," explained Dr. Chalmers.

Another development that has lessened the need for the use of tourniquets is cementless fixation, in which a specially-designed implant that allows the bone to grow into the implant and achieve long-term fixation without the use of cement.

There is currently no consensus in the literature or among surgeons throughout the country on the use of tourniquets during TKA. Surgeons use these devices differently based on individual patient needs. Some use a tourniquet from the time of incision until the implant is fixated to the bone, while others use it only during cementation or throughout the entire procedure until the wound is closed and the dressings are in place. Some surgeons may opt not to use a tourniquet at all.

"What sets this study apart is that it captures what surgeons are doing in their daily practice," said Dr. Chalmers. "To our knowledge, this is the only paper that addresses several different ways surgeons use tourniquets during TKA, including no usage, limited usage, and full usage."

The study's authors conclude that reduced tourniquet use should be considered within the realm of multiple advances that help patients recover faster after surgery and with less pain. These include newer drugs and tools used to reduce pain and blood loss during surgery, two major factors that often prolong hospital stays.

"Any measures we can take around the time of surgery to help those factors can significantly improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Della Valle.

NSAIDs reduce risk of fibrosis needing further treatment after knee replacement surgery

A new study led by surgeons at HSS shows that patients who were prescribed a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) after TKA had a reduced risk of developing painful scar tissue, a condition known as arthrofibrosis, which often requires additional procedures. The findings also shed light on the durations for NSAID use to prevent fibrosis following surgery.

In arthrofibrosis, excessive scar tissue forms in and around a joint after an operation. It can lead to stiffness, pain and reduced range of motion in the joint. Approximately 2% to 6% of patients require a minimally invasive procedure called manipulation under anesthesia (MUA) to treat this complication.

The researchers found that patients who were prescribed an NSAID had a significantly lower incidence of MUAs (5.3%) 90 days after surgery compared to those who did not have an NSAID prescription (12.6%). The study included more than 23,000 people who had TKA at HSS between 2017 and 2021.

"This study highlights the importance of NSAID use for early recovery after TKA," says Peter K. Sculco, MD, hip and knee surgeon at HSS and senior author of the study. "These medications are associated with lower rates of fibrotic pain and stiffness requiring an intervention such as MUA."

He added that decreased risk was not seen in patients who used NSAIDs for more than four weeks, suggesting patients stop within one month's time to get the most benefit.

Some patients, however, cannot use NSAID medications due to risk of bleeding or gastrointestinal or kidney issues.

"We now use steroids for one week after TKA in patients who are unable to take NSAIDs," explained Dr. Sculco. "However, further research is necessary to determine the effect of steroids on MUA rates and the appropriate dose and duration for this group of patients."

Local anesthetic leads to better patient outcomes after revision knee replacement surgery

A new study led by surgeons at HSS found that the use of a new local anesthetic at the time of revision TKA enabled patients to leave the hospital sooner and recover faster.

According to the findings, a recently introduced pain medication known as extended-release, dual-acting local anesthetic (ERDALA) used at the time of aseptic revision TKA was associated with better patient outcomes. These included completing physical therapy sooner, shorter hospital stays, and more patients being discharged within one day after surgery.

Approximately 5% to 10% of patients need aseptic revision TKA, a surgical procedure done to address loosening, stiffness, or instability of a non-infected knee joint that was previously replaced with TKA.

The study reviewed outcomes of 171 patients who had aseptic revision TKA at HSS between January 2021 and May 2023. Patients either received ERDALA (51.5%) or standard of care periarticular injections (PAI) (48.5%) during surgery. The researchers found that patients who received ERDALA went home nearly a day sooner and cleared physical therapy approximately 20 hours faster than those who received PAI.

"ERDALA did not reduce pain scores or the total amount of opioids prescribed in this study but was associated with helping patients reach early recovery milestones sooner," noted Dr. Peter Sculco, who is also senior author of this study. "This medication can be a valuable tool in rapid recovery strategies used in aseptic revision TKA, which can lead to patients walking better and getting home faster."

He added that further research is needed to explore these strategies in the revision population, especially as more revision surgeries are performed in the outpatient setting.