Shift Biosciences announces key appointments to advance rejuvenation therapeutics pipeline

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Shift BiosciencesMar 12 2025

Shift Biosciences, a biotech company using an AI powered virtual cell to fight age-related diseases, today announced the appointments of Jill Reckless, Ph.D, as Translation Advisor and Laurence Reid, Ph.D., as Non-Executive Director. In these roles, Jill and Laurence will guide Shift in building a robust product translation and business development strategy respectively, enabling the Company to capitalize on early momentum and progress its pipeline of novel rejuvenation therapeutics towards clinical development.

Following the Company's recent expansion into North America, these appointments will further strengthen Shift's position, providing expert guidance and strategic insights to leverage the Company's AI powered virtual cell platform and accelerate its growth plans.

As Translation Advisor, Jill will work closely with Shift's therapeutic translation team, to guide indication selection based on proof-of-concept data and therapeutic modalities suited to rejuvenation biology. In his role as non-Executive Director, Laurence will support the design and implementation of an effective business development framework, supporting company growth and harnessing advances in proof-of-concept data by strengthening product and commercial strategy.

Jill brings more than 20 years of expertise in translational biology, having successfully led drug discovery programs across a broad range of therapeutic indications and therapeutic modalities. Jill is currently the CEO and Co-founder of RxCelerate, where she has supported the company from start-up to establishing it as a leading provider of drug discovery and development services. She has worked closely with companies to design and execute complex therapeutic discovery pipelines. Jill holds a Ph.D. from the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College, London, and spent over a decade as an academic as part of the Department of Medicine at University of Cambridge.

Laurence is an accomplished biotech entrepreneur, serving multiple C-Suite roles throughout his 30 years of experience in the pharma and biotech industries, specializing in strategic planning to advance new discovery platforms for clinical translation and financing. Laurence has held several executive positions within the industry, serving as CEO at Decibel Therapeutics (acquired by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) and Warp Drive Bio (merged with Revolution Medicines), as well as senior executive and business development roles at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Now focusing his expertise in advisory, non-executive roles, Laurence sits on the Board of several companies, including KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Garuda Therapeutics and Broken String Biosciences. Laurence holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from King's College, London.

Age is a major driver of such a huge array of diseases, and yet, from a therapeutic point of view, our understanding of how to tackle it is extremely limited. Shift's technology has clear potential to address this crucial gap, and I look forward to supporting the team as Translation Advisor, helping to explore new indications and triage promising new rejuvenation targets to combat disease."

Jill Reckless, Ph.D., CEO, RxCelerate and Translation Advisor, Shift Bioscience

Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Non-Executive Director, Shift Bioscience, said: "Shift Biosciences's virtual cell platform has the potential to revolutionize how we approach age-related disease - fully leveraging the power of AI to identify new therapeutic targets and combat a broad range of indications with growing unmet need. I'm pleased to be joining Shift at a pivotal point in its development, and to offer my experiences to help as we advance therapeutic programs into the clinic and to market."

Source:

Shift Biosciences

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A step toward precision medicine: New drug targets for heart failure
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Accelerates Drug Discovery with Launch of Cydem VT Automated Clone Screening System
Nanozyme breakthrough offers new hope for viral pneumonia treatment
Innovative treatment method offers hope for treating wet AMD
Are Allogeneic CAR-Ts the Future of LBCL Cancer Treatment? - Making Safe, Durable & Effective Universal Cell Therapies a Reality
Does smoking increase chronic kidney disease risk?
Sex-specific mitochondrial marker deficiencies linked to early cognitive dysfunction in Alzheimer’s disease
Can microbiome discoveries finally become treatments? Scientists show the way

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
A new era of targeted therapy with antibody–drug conjugates