Why mushrooms could be the key to lowering salt in processed meats

Main mushrooms cultivated in Spain. Review: The Potential of Cultivated Mushrooms as Salt Substitutes in Meat Products

In a recent review article published in the journal Foods, researchers in Spain discussed the utility of edible mushrooms as a salt substitute in various meat products.

Background

Excessive salt consumption is a potential risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Processed foods, especially bread and meat products, are considered to be the primary sources, accounting for 70 – 80% of daily salt intake.

The global meat industries face challenges in developing meat products with low salt content. Salt replacement with natural compounds is emerging as a potential strategy to improve the quality of processed food products and reduce health risks associated with excessive salt consumption.

Mushrooms, natural and sustainably grown fungi, have recently gained attention for their use in meat industries as salt substitutes. Mushrooms are rich sources of polyphenolic compounds known to have many health benefits. Furthermore, mushrooms' umami compounds, such as glutamic acids and 5′-ribonucleotides, enhance the perception of saltiness and compensate for reduced sodium in formulations. They can also improve the sensory characteristics of meat products despite containing very low sodium levels.

The current review aimed to explore the utility and benefits of edible mushrooms in reducing salt content in meat products.

Composition and Functional Properties of Edible Mushrooms

More than 2,000 species of mushrooms have been identified as safe for use as edible foods or natural medicines. Although compositions vary significantly between species, mushrooms contain high amounts of carbohydrates, dietary fibers, and proteins and low amounts of fats and sodium.

Mushrooms also contain many vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds, which collectively contribute to their health benefits. Some mushroom species have prebiotic properties, which might be attributed to their content of certain polysaccharides such as chitin, hemicellulose, beta- and alpha-glucans, and galactans.

Umami-like flavoring compounds, such as glutamic and aspartic free amino acids and 5′-ribonucleotides (e.g., 5′-guanosine monophosphate, 5′-inosine monophosphate, and 5′-xanthosine monophosphate), are responsible for mushrooms' flavor and aroma.

Mushrooms contain different peptides that can potentially influence food's final aroma and flavor by interacting with other volatile compounds. These umami compounds are particularly significant because they enhance the perception of saltiness, making them a valuable ingredient in low-sodium formulations. The ability of these compounds to create a savory or "meaty" taste helps maintain flavor even when salt is reduced.

Why Are Salts Needed in Meat Processing?

Salt plays many technological, antimicrobial, and sensory roles in meat processing. It is essential for the solubilization of meat myofibrillar proteins, extraction of meat proteins, and induction of juiciness and viscosity of meat batters. These technological properties of salt are required to improve the post-cooking yields of meat products.

Salt's antimicrobial activity depends on its ability to reduce the water activity of meat products. Salt can destroy microorganisms in meat products either by inducing an osmotic shock or by damaging bacterial cells. These properties of salt are particularly important for the long-term preservation of meat products.

Salt, as a flavor enhancer, significantly improves the taste of meat products. It also improves texture-related properties such as juiciness, cohesiveness, and hardness, collectively improving the sensory properties of the final product.

Many strategies have been developed to reduce salt content in meat products, including reformulation by replacing sodium-containing additives with other salts, such as potassium chloride or calcium chloride, potassium phosphate, and potassium ascorbate. However, these substitutes have been found to reduce the sensory properties of the products by inducing bitter and metallic flavors.

Some advanced technologies, such as ultrasound, have been applied during meat processing to reduce salt content in final products. However, although promising, these methods may also alter lipid oxidation and modify sensory characteristics. High-pressure processing (HPP) has been proposed as another technique that could enhance salt perception naturally by altering the interaction between sodium ions and meat proteins, thereby intensifying the release of sodium to taste receptors.

Strategies for salt reduction in meat products.

Edible Mushrooms as Salt Substitutes in Meat Products

Several studies have been conducted to explore the effectiveness of edible mushrooms in reducing salt content and improving the sensory properties of meat products. In beef taco filling, the incorporation of mushrooms (Agaricus bisporus) has been found to reduce salt content by 25%, in addition to improving the aroma and flavor.

Studies exploring the utility of Agaricus bisporus and Pleorotus ostreatus in beef patties have reported up to 50% salt reductions, while a study that used flours from oyster mushrooms, button mushrooms, and portobello mushrooms in beef burgers reported salt reductions of 55–61%.

Overall, most studies have found that mushroom incorporation does not negatively impact flavor perception, but textural and color modifications are frequently reported and require optimization for consumer acceptance. Using mushrooms has been reported to reduce salt by up to 50% in some chicken products. However, in some cases, reductions were limited due to adverse effects on texture. For instance, one study aiming to achieve a 45% salt reduction in chicken nuggets using mushrooms had to adjust the goal to just 13% due to negative impacts on firmness and cooking properties.

Studies using mushrooms to improve the quality of low-salt chicken meat products have reported improved nutritional quality and resistance to lipid peroxidation without any deterioration of sensory properties.

Salt reductions of up to 50% have also been achieved in pork products, but specific species of mushrooms affect different attributes: Agaricus bisporus tends to cause darker coloration. Pleorotus ostreatus has a greater impact on texture, sometimes altering the firmness of the final product.

The review explores a novel and sustainable approach to using mushroom stems—by-products of mushroom cultivation—as umami-rich ingredients. These stems can enhance flavor and allow further salt reductions in meat products such as beef patties.

Significance

Te review highlights the significance of incorporating edible mushrooms in meat products to reduce salt content, increase nutritional quality, and improve flavor and aroma.

Since mushrooms' composition depends on the species, growth environment, and processing methods such as drying and preservation, it is necessary to optimize the processing conditions for each meat product to which they are applied. Drying techniques, such as air drying or freeze-drying, can significantly influence the concentration of umami compounds and their effectiveness in salt replacement. Further research is required to standardize drying and processing techniques, as different methods affect the umami compounds and salt-enhancing properties of mushrooms.

Future efforts should also focus on minimizing textural and color changes to improve the acceptability of mushroom-based, low-salt meat products among consumers. Additionally, ensuring that these products meet regulatory thresholds for low-sodium or sodium-free claims, as defined by European food standards, will be essential for commercial success.