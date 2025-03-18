Coalition of experts reaffirms vaccines as essential for public health

In response to growing concerns over vaccine misinformation, declining public trust in science, and recent outbreaks of preventable diseases, a coalition of 34 scientific and medical organizations, led by the American Association of Immunologists (AAI) and the American College of Physicians (ACP), has issued a unified statement emphasizing the critical role of vaccinations in public health.

"We strongly support vaccination as a cornerstone of public health, a shining example of the power of scientific research, and a vital tool in the fight against preventable diseases," the statement asserts. "We urge everyone to adhere to recommended vaccination schedules to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

Vaccines are one of the greatest achievements of biomedical research, made possible by decades of rigorous scientific investigation and investment in discovery. The development of safe and effective vaccines requires a strong, well-funded scientific enterprise, from basic immunology research to large-scale clinical trials. Ensuring continued support for science is essential to protecting public health and combating emerging infectious diseases." Stephen C. Jameson, AAI President

ACP President Isaac O. Opole, added: "As internal medicine physicians on the front lines of patient care, we understand what needs to be done to mitigate the spread of preventable diseases. Vaccines are safe, effective and vital to our ability to prevent diseases that threaten public health. ACP remains concerned about the spread of disinformation and misinformation regarding vaccination and treatment and strongly supports evidence-based guidance. With the current measles outbreak and the threat of other preventable infectious diseases, we need to ensure that members of the public have reliable, accurate information to guide their choices."

This unified statement from leading science and medical organizations comes against a backdrop of declining trust in science, rising vaccine misinformation, and outbreaks of preventable infectious diseases.

Recent studies have highlighted a worrisome decline in public confidence toward scientific institutions. A Pew Research Center survey revealed that the percentage of Americans who believe science has a mostly positive effect on society dropped from 73% in 2019 to 57% in 2023 Furthermore, a study by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health found that misinformation about vaccines on social media contributes to vaccine hesitancy.

The tangible consequences of declining vaccination rates are evident. An ongoing measles outbreak in Texas has already resulted in over 300 cases and the tragic death of an unvaccinated child-the first such death in the U.S. in a decade.

The coalition's statement underscores the extensive scientific foundation and rigorous safety protocols behind vaccine development. It highlights that decades of research and multiple phases of clinical trials ensure vaccine safety and efficacy. The statement also notes that while no medical intervention is without risk, the benefits of vaccination in preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risk associated with vaccines.

In light of the current climate, the coalition calls upon individuals to consult with trusted healthcare professionals regarding any concerns about vaccines and to rely on credible, science-based information when making health decisions.

A full copy of the statement is available on the AAI website.

Coalition organizations