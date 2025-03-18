WIN Consortium revolutionizing precision oncology for cancer patients

A new precision oncology paper was published in Oncotarget, Volume 16, on March 12, 2025, titled "Worldwide Innovative Network (WIN) Consortium in Personalized Cancer Medicine: Bringing next-generation precision oncology to patients."



Led by Oncotarget Editor-in-Chief Dr. Wafik S. El-Deiry and a global team of researchers, this special publication highlights the groundbreaking work of the Worldwide Innovative Network (WIN) Consortium, a global collaboration dedicated to transforming cancer care through personalized medicine. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), molecular profiling, and innovative clinical trials, WIN is helping clinicians tailor treatments to each patient's unique cancer profile-moving beyond the traditional one-size-fits-all approach.



The WIN Consortium is a fast-moving, non-profit organization bringing together nearly 40 academic, industry, and research institutions, along with patient advocacy groups, across 18 countries and five continents. Founded in 2010 in France by Dr. John Mendelsohn (MD Anderson Cancer Center) and Dr. Thomas Tursz (Gustave Roussy), WIN has been led by different renowned experts. Currently under Dr. El-Deiry's leadership, WIN continues to break barriers in cancer research, ensuring cutting-edge treatments reach patients worldwide.

"The WIN global consortium is ready to take up the challenge by bringing the best possible Precision Oncology trial to patients."

One of WIN's most significant contributions is the development of N-of-1 clinical trials, a revolutionary approach that personalizes cancer treatment based on a patient's specific tumor characteristics. Unlike traditional trials that test drugs on large groups, N-of-1 trials focus on finding the best therapy for an individual patient using AI-driven algorithms, genomic analysis, and real-world data. WIN's WINTHER trial was one of the first to use both DNA and RNA analysis to match patients with the most effective therapies, while the WINGPO trial builds on this approach by integrating AI and liquid biopsies to refine treatment selection. These innovations are helping clinicians make more precise treatment decisions and improving outcomes for cancer patients.



While advancing research, the WIN Consortium is also addressing major challenges in precision oncology, including drug accessibility, regulatory barriers, and disparities in global healthcare. By working closely with governments, pharmaceutical companies, and advocacy organizations, WIN is aiming to ensure that life-saving treatments are accessible to all patients, regardless of location or financial status.



WIN's mission is clear: to accelerate the future of precision oncology by delivering the latest scientific advancements into real-world cancer care. As the field continues to evolve, WIN remains at the forefront, developing next-generation trials and leveraging AI-driven insights to improve patient outcomes. Through global collaboration and groundbreaking research, the WIN Consortium is shaping a future where every cancer patient receives the most effective, personalized treatment possible.