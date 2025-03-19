Older immigrants and immigrants with dementia face interconnected barriers to social and medical services in Finland

A recent study by the University of Eastern Finland shows that barriers to accessing social and medical services among older immigrants and immigrants with dementia in Finland are interconnected. The study, conducted among professionals working with older immigrants and immigrants with dementia, was published in the Journal of Cross-Cultural Gerontology.

Some of the challenges to accessing social and medical services among older immigrants and immigrants with dementia in Finland include linguistic barriers and not having sufficient digital skills or information about one's rights and the available social and health care services. A lack of expertise among professionals, not having family and friends, abuse, and cultural differences and conceptions also constituted a barrier.

The study highlighted how the language barrier can impact the ability of older immigrants and immigrants with dementia to use digital services, which, in turn, can limit their access to information about their rights and the available services. Combined with not having family and friends, these barriers can increase the risk of abuse and exploitation. Even though language training is offered to immigrants in general, older immigrants may find it difficult to learn a new language. Immigrants with dementia, on the other hand, are at risk of forgetting the languages they've learnt at a later stage.

Family members, immigrant communities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play an important role in facilitating access to social and medical services among older immigrants and immigrants with dementia. Immigrant communities and NGOs also help decrease the pressure on service demands. However, NGOs' resources are limited, and it is crucial for state actors to increase their support for NGOs.

Doctoral Researcher Alex Berg from the University of Eastern Finland highlighted the practical implications of the study findings:

"Our study recommends employing more bilingual staff so that older immigrants and immigrants with dementia can seek services on their own in their native language. The provision of information about the available services in different languages can also help them become acquainted with their rights and the available services."

The study also stresses the importance of avoiding stereotypes and assumptions on the part of service providers, as well as treating immigrants as any other clients, while taking into account their cultural norms and unique situation.

The study was conducted within the Neuro-Innovation PhD programme, which is funded by the University of Eastern Finland and the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No. 101034307.